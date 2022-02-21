A standalone Zabbix display #PyPortal #CircuitPython @strlnga

Do so much more in a seamless way with the Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer. This sleek desktop device boasts 48 volts of phantom power to truly bring the condenser microphones to life. Furthermore, it has a multifunctional control dial that lets you set the input gain, adjust the output volume, crossfade between mic and PC mix, and toggle phantom power. Additionally, you can use the capacitive sensor to quickly tap to mute. With the XLR input, you can connect your microphone, and the high-power headphone output provides zero-latency clear monitoring. Not only that, but it also uses USB-C connectivity and boasts antidistortion technology. This device directly integrates with Wave Link mixing software, and it has an interchangeable faceplate for personalization. Beyond all this, it delivers up to 75 dB of ultra-low-noise gain. So even insensitive dynamic microphones will sound as clear as possible.

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO