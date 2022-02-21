ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Garson’s son honors late actor on what would have been his 58th birthday

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9sYv_0eKgrpJz00
Nathen Garson wished his late father, Willie Garson, a happy birthday on Sunday. nathen_garson/Instagram; Getty I

Willie Garson’s son, Nathen, posted a sweet tribute to his late father on what would have been his 58th birthday.

Nathen, 21, shared a throwback photo of him as a child sitting on his dad’s lap.

“Happy birthday papa. Miss you tons and love you. ❤️” he captioned the photo via Instagram on Sunday.

The “Sex and the City” star, who died from pancreatic cancer in September, adopted Nathen from the foster care system in 2009 when Nathen was 7 years old.

The father-son duo appeared extremely close. Shortly after his father’s passing, Nathen posted a series of photos on Instagram.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MMWE_0eKgrpJz00
Willie adopted Nathen in 2009.

“You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re [sic] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it,” he wrote at the time.

The “And Just Like That…” star previously raved about his love for his son in an interview with Page Six one year before his passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXMxz_0eKgrpJz00
Willie previously told us that he “always wanted to have a child.”

“He’s an adult and soon to be taking care of me which is really why I got him to be honest,” Garson told us in October 2020. “He’s lovely and a really special guy. He’s wonderful and he’s in college in Ohio.”

Willie added, “I very much always wanted to have a child. I had a long relationship, off and on, for like 20 years and she never wanted to have a child, which is fine. And it was like my mid-life crisis, I really wanted a child more than anything else and I got one. We’re partners, my kid and I.”

