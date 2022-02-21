UK YouTube star and music pioneer Jamal Edwards dies at 31

Jamal Edwards, the British entrepreneur known for founding influential music platform SBTV, has died unexpectedly, his company confirmed to the BBC on Sunday. He was 31. A cause of death was not immediately given. Edwards’ platform, begun “on a £20 phone” to document the U.K. rap and grime scenes when he still was a teenager, featured early music from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Stormzy, and Jessie J, helping to launch their careers. His YouTube channel had amassed 1.2 million subscribers and nearly 1 billion total views by 2022. At age 24, Edwards was awarded a Member of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles for his work. Tributes to the music pioneer were quick to pour in on Sunday. “RIP Jamal Edwards,” British rapper AJ Tracey wrote, “west london legend status.”

