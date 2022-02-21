ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK YouTube star and music pioneer Jamal Edwards dies at 31

By Phyllis Collins
raventribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamal Edwards, a leading figure on the British rap scene and a member of the British Empire, has passed away. He was 31 years old. His mother, Brenda Edwards, host of the UK’s popular daytime program Loose Woman, has confirmed the death of the West London-born philanthropist and entrepreneur from an...

raventribune.com

The Independent

Jamal Edwards’ cause of death disclosed by mum Brenda as she calls SBTV founder ‘the centre of our world’

Music industry entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died of a “sudden illness”, his mother Brenda has announced.The SBTV founder, who helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Jessie J and Dave, died on Sunday (20 February) aged 31.In a message shared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (21 February), his mother Brenda said that she and her family were “completely devastated” by Jamal’s death.“It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she said.“Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

TheDailyBeast

Jamal Edwards, Music Entrepreneur Who Helped Launch Ed Sheeran, Dies at 31

Jamal Edwards, the British entrepreneur known for founding influential music platform SBTV, has died unexpectedly, his company confirmed to the BBC on Sunday. He was 31. A cause of death was not immediately given. Edwards’ platform, begun “on a £20 phone” to document the U.K. rap and grime scenes when he still was a teenager, featured early music from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Stormzy, and Jessie J, helping to launch their careers. His YouTube channel had amassed 1.2 million subscribers and nearly 1 billion total views by 2022. At age 24, Edwards was awarded a Member of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles for his work. Tributes to the music pioneer were quick to pour in on Sunday. “RIP Jamal Edwards,” British rapper AJ Tracey wrote, “west london legend status.”
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Music industry in mourning following death of SBTV founder Jamal Edwards

The entrepreneur gained fame from setting up the new music platform, which helped to launch a string of careers including those of Dave and Jessie J. The British music industry is in mourning following the death of SBTV founder Jamal Edwards at the age of 31. The entrepreneur gained fame...
MUSIC
