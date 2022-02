A few weeks after my 6th birthday, I went to bed one night a happy, healthy child, and I woke up the next morning riddled with anxiety, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), tics, and a laundry list of psychiatric symptoms I’d never experienced before. I couldn’t sit still for more than a few seconds without moving my body; I could barely write my own name, and I was so afraid of choking that I couldn’t even swallow my own saliva. I saw doctors, therapists, psychiatrists and behavior specialists, and none of them could provide a diagnosis, other than “anxiety.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO