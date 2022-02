Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith make a great duo — and the real-life friends and frequent collaborators are joining forces once again, this time on CBS’ The Equalizer. Smith, who starred alongside Latifah in the blockbuster comedy Girls Trip, also worked with the rapper-turned-actress in the 1996 gangster girl hit Set It Off and the 2008 coming-of-age drama The Secret Life of Bees. (Smith didn’t star in the latter but was an executive producer on the film.) For her guest turn on The Equalizer, Smith will play Jessie Cook, a brilliant and prolific thief with a photographic memory. The character...

MOVIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO