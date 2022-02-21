ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Man swims for 5 hours in freezing water after falling off boat

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA BARBARA, Calif. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A California man survived after falling off his boat and swimming for five hours in freezing water wearing just shorts and a t-shirt....

local12.com

