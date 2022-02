Historically, crisis events like the Ukraine/Russia development tend to have a short-term impact on the equity market and present more of a buying opportunity for investors. The Ukraine/Russia development over the weekend is not a new event for these two countries. Russia moved into Ukraine in February 2014, and in that year, the S&P 500 Index generated a total return of 13.69%. Historically, these crisis events tend to have a short-term impact on the equity market and present more of a buying opportunity for investors. As S&P notes in a report referenced below, "sell the scare, buy the bombs."

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO