At the start of the pandemic's first year, COVID-19 outbreaks forced dozens of meatpacking plants to close. Companies claimed there would be meat shortages. Pork production — especially in the Midwest, which produces most of the nation's pork — dropped significantly after the first wave of outbreaks, starting in March 2020. (A handful of plants produce the majority of the country's pork.)

AGRICULTURE ・ 28 DAYS AGO