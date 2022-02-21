Tokina announces SZ 8mm f/2.8 fisheye lens for Fujifilm and Sony cameras

Keep an eye on the exterior of your home with the Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight. Giving you a view of your front porch at all times, it offers 24/7 wide-angle HD video through the Kuna app. Moreover, the app also offers pre-recorded messages you can play through the light to ward off potential intruders. Not only that, but you can also access 2-hour event look back as well as download 3 videos per month. With 2-way talk, the Kuna light lets you speak to anyone outside. Conveniently, it integrates with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This wireless gadget provides you with home surveillance and boasts advanced Kuna AI detection, a 1080p HD camera, an 115 dB siren, and a 155º field of view. Furthermore, it is UL Wet certified, and it has dimmable 2,400 lumen lights. Finally, its 270º 70′ detection range gives you a great view.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO