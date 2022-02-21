ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokina announces SZ 8mm f/2.8 fisheye lens for Fujifilm and Sony cameras

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago
Tokina has just announced the official release date for the Tokina SZ 8mm f/2.8 X fisheye lens for Fuji X mount and Sony E (APS-C) mount. This lightweight, compact lenses are the third and fourth lenses to join the SZ series alongside a 500mm f/8 Super-telephoto and an SZX 400mm f/8...

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

