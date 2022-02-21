Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’

Click here to read the full article.

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have been serving up their Sunday Lunch cover series on YouTube for over a year, and for their latest effort the pair has unleashed a raucous version of Smashing Pumpkins ’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings.”

In the video, the King Crimson guitarist takes on guitar duties while Willcox, clad in a revealing goth top with literal butterfly wings, gives the vocals a punk rock flair. The pair, filming in their kitchen, get some visual help from a dramatic wind machine.

Fripp and Wilcox kicked off the Sunday Lunch series in early 2021 with a cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” and have continued the series with covers of Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” Hawkwind’s “Silver Machine,” the Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction,” Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law,” and Sex Pistols’ “Pretty Vacant.” In November, the duo offered up a cover of “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” for the holiday season.

“I wanted to get Robert moving. This whole thing about being in lockdown was people were stopping moving, and our generation must move. So I taught him how to jive to “Rock Around the Clock,” and we filmed it,” Willcox told Rolling Stone last year. “It’s the first time we’d ever posted anything like it, our first step into that form of social media. And we got a million hits within a couple of hours as far away as the Philippines and Australia. And we thought, “Wow.”