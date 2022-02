(TORONTO, ON) -- Acclaimed Chinese-American conductor Xian Zhang, the Music Director of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, returns to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for the first time since 2009. She will lead Principal Flute Kelly Zimba Lukić in Danish composer Carl Nielsen’s masterful showcase for the instrument’s many shades and a shining example of one of the most distinct and remarkable voices in turn-of-the-20th-century music. Nokuthula Ngwenyama’s Primal Message considers how humankind communicates what really matters, using the first message sent into space as a point of departure. Boundless energy exudes from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4.

