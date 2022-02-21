ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Perm Opera Announces 2022-23 Season

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 2 days ago

Perm Opera and Ballet Theater has presented its plans for the 2022-23 season featuring three new operatic productions. The first premiere of...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Dutch National Opera Announces 2022 Opera Forward Festival

The Opera Forward Festival has announced its 2022 season. The festival is set to be present works by established names and a new generation of makers, musical performances, video art, and talks. The sixth edition’s theme is “New Beginnings.” The festival will showcase four productions. The festival...
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera#Perm#New Production#Performing#Musical Theater#Ballet Theater
operawire.com

Zomeropera Cancels ‘Madama Butterfly’

Belgium’s Zomeropera has canceled its upcoming production of “Madama Butterfly” due to COVID-19. The famed Puccini work was set to star Cecilia Violetta Lopez in the title role. “Not all news is good news, unfortunately. COVID strikes again, my friends. I’m saddened to formally announce that my...
THEATER & DANCE
Fox News

Dallas Good, singer and guitarist of The Sadies, dead at 48

Dallas Good, singer and guitarist for Canadian rock band The Sadies, died earlier this week, according to the band’s Facebook page. He was 48 and passed while under a doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week, according to reports. Good was the son of Bruce...
MUSIC
operawire.com

PBS to Present Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Eurydice’ this March

PBS has announced that it will start broadcasting the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Eurydice” on March 6, 2022. The opera by Matthew Auction and Sarah Ruhl will reach the New York metro area on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST. The showcase stars Erin Morley,...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
operawire.com

Teatro La Fenice to Present World Premiere of ‘Le Baruffe’

The Teatro La Fenice is set to world premiere “Le baruffe” by Giorgio Battistelli. The new opera was commissioned by Teatro La Fenice and will be presented from Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022 for five performances. Damiano Michieletto will direct the production, which will be also be streamed on YouTube on Feb. 28.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

BARN OPERA Set to Open 2022 Season with ‘Don Pasquale’

Vermont’s BARN OPERA has announced its season-opening production of Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale” scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12, 2022, at The Barn Opera House. This Valentine’s Day weekend, BARN puts a spin on Donizetti’s brilliant comedy by setting the action in a New York City pizza restaurant, replete with cheese shakers, checkered tablecloths, and, of course, fun as the audience takes in the antics of the aging Don Pasquale and his ill-fated comic quest to marry a woman who will give him an heir. Hilarity ensues as Pasquale’s physician, Malatesta, weaves a brilliant subterfuge to ensure Ernesto (Pasquale’s nephew) ends up with the enchanting Norina, not the old codger out to disinherit his nephew.
VERMONT STATE
operawire.com

Teatro dell’Opera di Roma Announces Casting Update for ‘Turandot’

(Credit: Frances Marshall) The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma has announced a casting update for its upcoming production of “Turandot.”. The company noted that Michael Fabiano will take over the role of Calaf with Angelo Villari singing performances on March 25, 27, 29, and 31, 2022. The production will...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

National Theatre Prague to Present New Staging of ‘Carmen’

The National Theatre Prague is set to present a new production of “Carmen” this March. The opera, which opens on March 10 and 12 will star Nana Dzidziguri and Ester Pavlů as Carmen; Luis Gomez and Michal Lehotský as Don José; Łukász Golinski and Svatopluk Sem as Escamillo; and Kateřina Kněžíková, Alžběta Poláčková and Jana Sibera as Micaäla.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Opéra de Paris Announces Cast Change for Parsifal’

The Opéra National de Paris has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Parsifal.”. The company noted that Iain Paterson has withdrawn from the production and as a result, the role of Amfortas will be performed by Brian Mulligan. This season Mulligan is set to appear...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Teatro Carlo Felice Announces Cast Change for ‘Anna Bolena’

The Teatro Carlo Felice has announced a cast change for its Feb. 26 performance of “Anna Bolena.”. The company noted that the title role will be sung by Francesca Tiburzi replacing the originally announced Desirée Rancatore. The news comes after Angela Meade stepped into the Feb. 19 performance,...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Opera On Tap New York Unveils 2022 Schedule

Opera On Tap New York has announced its 2022 slate through August. First up, Samantha Nahra presents “A Dramatic Soprano Tries Cooking.” There will be a total of 12 editions of this showcase. Performance / Streaming Date: Feb. 19 – July 23, 2022. Next up, Danny Bernardo,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
operawire.com

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis Announce Two World Premieres

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis has announced two exciting world premieres slated for the 2023 and 2024 Festival Seasons. During the 2023 season, the company will present a new adaptation of Scott Joplin’s opera “Treemonisha.” The work is reimagined for the modern era by composer Damien Sneed and librettist Karen Chilton.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Opéra de Monte-Carlo 2021-22 Review: Werther

Jean-François Borras Headlines a Confused & Ultimately Unconvincing Staging. On February 20, the curtain of the Salle Garnier at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo rose to inaugurate Jean-Louis Grinda’s new staging of Massenet’s “Werther,” co-produced by the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, where it received its initial performances in 2017.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Julien Benichou Named Washington Opera Society’s New Artistic Director

On Feb.1, Julien Benichou began his role as Washington Opera Society’s (WOS) general and artistic director. Benichou is a highly sought-after guest conductor throughout the U.S. and internationally. Benichou currently also serves as music director for the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, and the Southern Maryland Youth Symphony Orchestra.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Academy of Vocal Arts Announces 2022 ‘Jubilate!’ Concert

The Academy of Vocal Arts has announced its annual “Jubilate! A Concert of Sacred Music,” which will take place on March 19 and 20, 2022. The performance will feature sacred music by Händel, Mozart, Rossini, and Puccini as performed by the Academy of Vocal Arts’ Resident Artists under Master Vocal Coach David Antony Lofton; Lofton will lead the AVA Opera Orchestra.
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy