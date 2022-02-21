Perm Opera Announces 2022-23 Season

Vermont’s BARN OPERA has announced its season-opening production of Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale” scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12, 2022, at The Barn Opera House. This Valentine’s Day weekend, BARN puts a spin on Donizetti’s brilliant comedy by setting the action in a New York City pizza restaurant, replete with cheese shakers, checkered tablecloths, and, of course, fun as the audience takes in the antics of the aging Don Pasquale and his ill-fated comic quest to marry a woman who will give him an heir. Hilarity ensues as Pasquale’s physician, Malatesta, weaves a brilliant subterfuge to ensure Ernesto (Pasquale’s nephew) ends up with the enchanting Norina, not the old codger out to disinherit his nephew.

VERMONT STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO