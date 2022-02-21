ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fighting game sequel EN-1 PERFEKTWELT Anastasis announced for arcade

Gematsu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubtle Style has announced EN-1 PERFEKTWELT Anastasis (title tentative), a sequel to the June...

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Playstation 5 has been on the shelves since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Street Fighter 6 is coming, with incredibly detailed toes

At the season final of the Capcom Pro Tour, and following a week-long teaser campaign, Capcom finally announced Street Fighter 6. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the greatest fighting game series in history (sorry Mortal Kombat fans) and six years since the release of Street Fighter 5, one of the more divisive entries after the almost universally beloved Street Fighter 4.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Warzone 2 announced alongside Modern Warfare sequel

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and a Modern Warfare sequel are coming in 2022, Activision has announced. The publisher revealed the details of the series' 2022 plans in an official blog post, revealing that this year's annual Call of Duty release is a sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and that it's being developed alongside "a new Warzone experience." Both games, Activision says, are being developed by Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward from the ground up using a new engine.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcades#Fighting Game#Video Game#Perfektwelt
NME

‘Hellblade’ creator thinks the sequel will make original look like an indie game

Developing titles that fans seemed to love like Enslaved, but that didn’t sell well, Ninja Theory’s Tameem Antoniades says the studio felt cursed. Now part of Microsoft following an acquisition, it seems things might finally be on the up for the studio, and ‘Hellblade 2’ is sounding like it’s going to be pretty impressive indeed according to an interview on NME.com.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Teases Iron Man vs. Silver Surfer in New Preview

It looks like the Silver Surfer is ready to take on Iron Man in a new preview for Iron Man #17 by Christopher Cantwell, Irbaim Roberson, Angel Unzueta, Frank D'Armata, and Joe Caramagna. In the current Iron Man series, Tony Stark's attempts to stop Korvac from achieving godlike power via Galactus' ship Taa II resulted in Tony becoming the Iron God. Now Iron God has returned to Earth, and his former friends and allies are, understandably, a bit wary of what Tony is now capable of doing, despite Iron God's claims that he only wants to help save the universe.
COMICS
HackerNoon

The Best Original Arcade Games (Slogging Insights)

Arcade games were a big part of our childhood, filling our blank hours and memories with fun moments. Lucky enough, some games continue to see the light of day in the online realm, giving us the chance to continue to enjoy them on our cellphones and computers. In this slogging thread, our gaming community shares their favorite arcade games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
CNET

Street Fighter 6 Announced at Capcom Pro Tour Finals

After much rumor and speculation, Street Fighter 6 is official. The iconic fighting game franchise's latest iteration was announced Sunday after the Capcom Pro Tour Street Fighter 5 tournament. Fans have been waiting for Street Fighter 6 news over the past week, after Capcom placed a mysterious countdown timer on its website that ended during the Pro Tour finale.
VIDEO GAMES
dailyhodl.com

Nest Arcade Launches NFT Collection and P2E Games

NFT and play to earn games are quickly gaining massive traction and excitement among players globally and in emerging markets. The problem currently is that NFT games can be complex and too expensive to get started with. Many games only suit one type of player, which limits its user base and overall popularity.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

When Will In the Land of Leadale Be Dubbed in English? When to Expect a Dub Release Date for the Anime

In the Land of Leadale is by no means the most groundbreaking anime out there, but it's here for your isekai cravings in an otherwise quiet season for the subgenre. While viewers have noted the ableist aspect of having a paralyzed character reincarnated into her able-bodied avatar, some fans enjoy what the anime did after that, particularly the fun fantasy world and relaxing vibes.
COMICS
ComicBook

NieR: Automata Is Getting Its Own Anime

It seems all the rumors were true, NeiR fans. After reports surfaced earlier this year, the team behind NeiR has confirmed its plans to transition the IP into the world of anime. It has been confirmed that NeiR: Automata is getting its own anime, and we've been given a small taste of what the series will look like.
COMICS
ComicBook

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The month of March is nearly upon us, and for Nintendo Switch fans, that means Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be releasing in a few short weeks. For gamers trying to decide where to buy Kirby's next adventure, Walmart has announced an exclusive Kirby PopSocket that will ship alongside the game. Rather than showing Kirby's full body, the PopSocket is completely zoomed in on his face. As far as pre-order bonuses go, this is a very fun one, and it just might sway some Kirby fans on the fence about where to buy the game!
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Megami Tensei spinoff Soul Hackers 2 is coming to Steam at release

The ever-popular Shin Megami Tensei series of games has a new spinoff coming, Soul Hackers 2. The JRPG will hit Steam and a bunch of consoles on August 26, 2022. It'll follow the story of a war between two factions of devil summoners, the Yagaratsu and the Phantom Society, and two supernatural beings that enter the human world to intervene in that war to avert an apocalypse.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Now or Never Board Game, Sequel to Near and Far, Announced

Now or Never, the sequel to the popular board game Near and Far, has been announced by Red Raven Games. The new asymmetrical board game is the third in the Arzium Storybook Series by Ryan Laukat and Red Raven Games and takes place hundreds of years after Near and Far. In Now or Never, players will attempt to rebuild their ancestral home after a twenty-year exile due to strange monsters emerging from a crystal meteorite that crashed nearby. Now or Never combines economics gameplay with exploration, as players build up their section of the village to gain resources and coins. Those coins can be spent on specialists that can help the character in different ways, or on building up the village that in turn generates more resources for the players. Each of the four characters in the game have different abilities, and spend their turn exploring the map, fighting monsters, and trying to rescue villagers and return them to their village. You can check out an extended trailer and explanation about the game in the video below:
HOBBIES
SPY

The Best PSP Games That Made the PlayStation Portable One of Our Favorite Consoles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Poor PSP. But, do not lament that we have lost this wonderful gaming console. Instead, simply be happy that we ever had it at all. With all of the incredible games on this strange little handheld, picking the best PSP games could be tricky, but thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. It’s been a long time since the PSP was in production, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Street Fighter 6 confirmed by Capcom

Capcom has this week confirmed that Street Fighter 6 is currently under development with a quick teaser released at the Capcom Pro Tour Finals. The latest Street Fighter game has been rumored for some time but is now official and was unveiled at the Capcom Pro Tour Street Fighter 5 tournament after a countdown timer was added to its website proximately a week ago. The competition was won by Kawano Chan, who defeated Street Fighter legend Diago Umehara in the highly anticipated final.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Kimetsu no Yaiba' Season 3 Release Window, Arc, Other Details Confirmed By Ufotable

Ufotable, the Japanese animation studio behind the hit anime series "Demon Slayer," has confirmed that Tanjiro and friends will return on screen for the series' third season along with the release of the first key visual to celebrate the announcement. Unfortunately, the team has not revealed the release window of...
COMICS
Decider.com

How to Watch ‘Demon Slayer’ in Order

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has just finished airing its second season, which has surely left fans on the edge of their seats for more of the hit anime. Yes, we’ll have to wait a little while for Season 3. But still, there’s plenty of things to do in the meantime: like rewatch every season and the film. If you really don’t want to watch anything else, we can tell you exactly how to stream every episode in order with the recent film. Just a bit more time until Season 3!
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy