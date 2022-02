Double individual victories by Landon Gentry and Camille Spink helped the Patriot boys and Battlefield girls to VHSL Class 6 championships. The Virginia High School League Class 6 (largest schools) took place this past weekend at the Jeff Rouse and Sport Center in Stafford, VA. There may not have been as many fireworks as last year, when national records went down, but there was still plenty of fast swimming as the Battlefield girls and Patriot boys captured state titles.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO