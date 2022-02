The No. 3 USC women’s water polo team handed No. 2 California its first loss of the year with a well-balanced effort by the Trojans. Current photo via John McGillen. LOS ANGELES — The No. 3 USC women’s water polo team handed No. 2 California its first loss of the year with a well-balanced effort by the Trojans, who tallied the first three goal of the second and third quarters while shutting out the Golden Bears in the third on the way to a 13-7 victory today at Uytengsu Aquatics Center. It was the MPSF opener for both teams, and USC never trailed in this one behind hat tricks from three different Trojans. USC improves to 8-1 overall and goes to 1-0 in MPSF play, while Cal is now 11-1, 0-1.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO