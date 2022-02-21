ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Nikon Nikkor Z 28mm F/2.8 Lens Review

ephotozine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe introduction of the Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 lens offers a rare opportunity, as the SE version of this optic has been previously reviewed. The SE version is a retro design to match the DX (APS-C) format Zfc camera but was also looked at on the Nikon Z7 II full-frame body....

www.ephotozine.com

Fstoppers

A Look at the Fujifilm GFX 100S Camera and GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR Lens

Fujifilm's medium format mirrorless cameras have gained popularity for offering superlative image quality and modern features normally reserved for cameras with smaller sensors at significantly more affordable prices than traditional medium format options. The great video follows a photographer as he compares the GFX 100 to the GFX 100S along with the GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR lens.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Get Instant Savings on These Nikon Cameras with a Lens

The Nikon camera system is truly starting to shape up with their Z-series cameras. And it’s good to know that they’re also getting a lot of instant savings available for you to buy into. If you’re already a Nikon shooter, then you can also find a way to upgrade to a mirrorless camera with these. We asked Nikon to share some of their latest savings with us, and here’s what we’ve got!
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Review of the New Sigma 20mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary Lens

Years ago, Sigma reinvented themselves with the Art series, which quickly grew into a full line of highly respected lenses, known in particular for their image quality and affordable prices. The company has continued to expand its offerings, which now include the Contemporary line, meant to "achieve a balance between convenience and performance." The 20mm f/2 DG DN is the latest entry in that line, and this excellent video review takes a look at the performance and image quality you can expect from it.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Review of the Voigtlander MACRO APO-LANTHAR 65mm f/2 Aspherical Lens

Voigtlander is known for making lenses with rugged build quality and great image quality, and the MACRO APO-LANTHAR 65mm f/2 Aspherical lens is no different. This fantastic image review takes a look at this interesting lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Sigma officially announces compact and lightweight full-frame 20mm f/2 Contemporary series lens

During today’s live stream event, Sigma has announced their new Sigma 20mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary series lens for Leica L and Sony E mount. It joins the Sigma 24mm f/2, 24mm f/3.5, 35mm f/2, 45mm f/2.8, 65mm f/2 and 90mm g/2.8 DG DN Contemporary series lens lineup. Sigma says their goal was to create a “palm-sized large-aperture ultra-wide-angle lens” for landscapes, street photography, or whoever else you might want to use a full-frame 20mm lens.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and covers

Apart from the thrill of choosing a smartphone from among Samsung’s brand new slate of Galaxy S22 handsets, there is the equally head-spinning experience of selecting just the right case with which to enjoy and protect your new phone. While it’s still early to get a huge preview on all the possible cases out there, if you are among the first in line for Samsung’s 6.8-inch Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, or Green Galaxy S22 Ultra beast, you’ll not want to venture out of the house unless it has a high-quality case wrapped around it. Samsung offers a large variety of its own official designs for a custom fit on its own phone. Many other third-party vendors are also in on the action, and we’ll be adding more as they’re released. Here is a variety to choose from right now.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Samsung's advanced Expert RAW camera app will support these Galaxy phones

Samsung has gained favor among smartphone photographers with the addition of the Expert RAW app to its Galaxy S21 Ultra, introducing some advanced features that exceed the capabilities of Pro Mode in the standard Camera app. While the Galaxy S22 announcement confirmed every model in the lineup would receive the app at launch, a Samsung forum moderator revealed Expert RAW would be supported on more devices. Just as the S22 is shipping to customers, Samsung has formalized the list of phones and dates they’ll receive official support for the latest Expert RAW app.
CELL PHONES
Technology
Electronics
Digital Camera World

Panasonic Lumix S 50mm f/1.8 review

The simple design gives this 50mm lens an approachable user experience - it's uncomplicated and functional, which is what most of the target usership will be looking for, when seeking to buy. It feels tough, is perfectly balanced on pro LUMIX cameras and delivers excellent image quality - enough to keep the most discerning pros happy. If you can go without the S - line construction however it does start to look a little expensive, since other 50mm f/1.8 lenses can be found for less than $200/£200.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Hands on: OM System M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II review

In almost every respect, the OM System M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II is identical to the original Olympus M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro. The key difference is that it boasts incredible IP53-rated weather sealing (up from the standard IPX1), and obviously features the new OM System branding. Otherwise, this is the same fantastic 24-80mm f/2.8 equivalent lens that's bright enough to shoot almost anything and light enough to shoot almost anywhere.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Can Nikon's Latest Lens Keep Up With the Demands of High-Resolution Photos and Video?

400mm f/2.8 lenses are one of the standard pieces of gear for professional sports and wildlife photographers, and given their extreme designs, they often contain some of the best technology and features a company can offer. The new Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens is no stranger to that trend, and this great video review takes a look at if it can keep up with the demands of 45-megapixel images and 8K video.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Nikon 24-200mm Lens Got This Shot. And It’s Discounted

Set your Nikon Z camera to animal face detection and you too can get a shot like this one from our review! Know a student or a friend that wants to get into photography? Maybe consider these! The Nikon camera system is truly starting to shape up with their Z-series cameras. And it’s good to know that they’re also getting a lot of instant savings available for you to buy into. If you’re already a Nikon shooter, then you can also find a way to upgrade to a mirrorless camera with these. We asked Nikon to share some of their latest savings with us, and here’s what we’ve got!
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

All the Focal Lengths You Need: A Review of the Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD Lens

Photographers who travel a lot or walk long distances know that carrying around a bag of several lenses to cover every possibility is exhausting. A single lens that can cover all those focal lengths can make life a lot easier. One such lens is the Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD, and this great video review takes a look at it and the kind of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Sony reveals first images of redesigned PlayStation VR2

Sony revealed its first images of the long-awaited follow up to the original PlayStation VR released in 2016. The updated PlayStation VR2 mirrors the PlayStation 5's aesthetics, leaning on the same black-and-white colorway across its headset and new Sense controllers, while reflecting a new "orb" aesthetic with its round shape and streamlined curves.
VIDEO GAMES
Fstoppers

Intimate Landscapes and Cityscapes With the Sony 70-200mm F/2.8 G Master II

Telephoto lenses have a unique charm in landscape photography. How does the new Sony G Master telephoto zoom affect the way you shoot?. Telephoto lenses have always been part of my must-haves when it comes to shooting landscapes and cityscapes. They have always allowed me to find unique views that wouldn’t be so obvious with a wide angle lens. Especially since the pandemic started and mobility has been limited, telephoto lenses have allowed me to find distant subjects from whatever vantage point I can access. The extended range can be a huge help in achieving framing and isolation that wider lenses can’t, and in any wide open space, a telephoto lens expands the possibilities of what you can do in terms of isolating subjects and emphasizing beautiful patterns.
PHOTOGRAPHY
DIY Photography

This is why Nikon ditched the mechanical shutter with the Nikon Z9

Nikon has opened up to TechRadar about why they got rid of the mechanical shutter in the new Nikon Z9 and why it only features an electronic shutter. It seems like a strange move when Nikon has typically had the best and most reliable shutters over the years (with the fastest flash sync speeds), especially when Nikon’s not-a-flagship EOS R3 still utilises one. Essentially it boils down to new faster sensor technology.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

How Do the Canon RF and EF 24-70mm Lenses Compare?

With Canon successfully moving into the mirrorless space, they have a dichotomy of gear. But, in a real-world scenario, how do two of the same lenses — one for mirrorless and one for DSLRs — compare side-by-side?. If there's one thing I loathe doing when updating my camera...
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Tokina SZ 8mm f/2.8 wants to be a lens that’s always with you

Tokina has just announced an SZ 8mm F2.8 FISH-EYE lens. It’s designed for mirrorless cameras and it comes in two mount variants: Fuji X and Sony E. This lens is compact and lightweight, fast, and can focus pretty close. Because of all this, it wants to be a lens that you’ll always have in your bag.
ELECTRONICS

