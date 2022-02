The details on the salary of Georgia’s new defensive back coach Fran Brown have been revealed by the school. According to the Georgia football program, Brown will be paid a salary of $750,000 per season. The former defensive coach for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights joined Kirby Smarts coaching team earlier in February. On3’s DawgsHQ independently confirmed the information that Brown will lead the cornerbacks while co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is expected to work with the safeties. Together they’ll fill the position vacated by Jahmile Addae, when he left for the defensive backs job at Miami earlier this offseason.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO