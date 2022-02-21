ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The South Florida Morning Show HR 4 2-21-22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre we going to see an all new type of Super Bowl halftime...

The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
CBS Miami

Dolphins Challenge Cancer Fundraising Ride Takes Over South Florida On Saturday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You don’t have to have cancer to fight cancer. That’s the motto behind the annual Miami Dolphins Challenge Cancer, which kicks off Saturday, Feb. 26. The yearly fundraiser features four bike routes through South Florida and a run/walk 5K finishing at the Hard Rock Stadium. Participants will be cycling a 100-mile route, a 50-mile route, a 15-mile route or a 35-mile route. The 35-mile route starts at UM’S Watsco Center. All routes end at Hard Rock Stadium where there is a festival from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event has already raised more than $6 million. The goal is to...
The Atlantic

Florida’s Bonefish Are Riddled With Human Drugs

This post was originally published by Hakai. A slender forked tail suddenly pokes through the surface of the shallow waters around Biscayne Bay, Florida, some 150 feet in front of where our small skiff is floating. The tail belongs to a bonefish, a skittish and elegant species with an elongated body roughly the length of an adult male’s forearm and so called because of its numerous little bones. The fish is busily using its slim snout to dig in the sediment and seagrass for crabs, shrimp, and other good things to eat. As it does so, the tip of its tail pops up, and Nicholas Castillo, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University, calls excitedly, “It’s tailing.”
Motorsport.com

NASCAR issues penalties for Daytona 500 wheel failures

Both the No. 31 Kaulig Racing and The No. 50 The Money Team Racing entries have been issued penalties after wheel-related failures during the Daytona 500. In the case of TMTR's Kaz Grala, the car completely lost a wheel which then bounced across the track and forced several drivers to take evasive maneuvers.
