Nostalgic illustrations to be released in the run up to Pokémon Day

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 teasers and clips have been plentiful in the leadup to the movie's April release, and now, we've gotten yet another poster for the movie. While some of the others we've seen in the past have featured the characters in a piecemeal fashion by giving one poster to one character each, this one unites pretty much every main character under one banner. The official social accounts for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie also announced alongside this poster reveal that a giveaway for tickets that'll allow several Sonic fans to see the new movie ahead of its April 8th release date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO