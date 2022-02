A woman with a nut allergy was escorted off an American Airlines flight after being told that first class passengers would still be served nuts despite her life-threatening sensitivity. Sophie Draper was going to fly from London Heathrow to JFK airport in New York with American Airlines in December last year. She told HuffPost that she tried to notify the airline about her nut allergy, but there was no option to do so online. When she checked in alongside her boyfriend, she was told by airport staff to speak to the people at the gate. The 26-year-old told HuffPost...

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO