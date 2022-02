At the end of practice Wednesday in Sunrise, the Florida Panthers played a half-ice, scrimmage-type game and at the end of the game, the losers had to skate laps. It’s nearly the end of February, more than 50 games into the season, and the Panthers were sitting atop the Eastern Conference, yet no one was happy with their last performance. Florida, which boasts the best home record in the league, blew a lead in the final 10 minutes to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday for only its fourth loss at FLA Live Arena all season.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO