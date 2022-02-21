ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Semi-truck fire shuts down road at Hwy 96 and Hwy 50

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AMkR_0eKgdvpj00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A semi-truck fire has shut down Highway 96 and Highway 50 in both directions near mile marker 330 on Monday morning in Pueblo.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

Alternative routes

  • Use CO-209 between Highway 50 and CO-96 for drivers east of the accident
  • Use CO-442 for drivers west of the accident

This is a developing story.

The post Semi-truck fire shuts down road at Hwy 96 and Hwy 50 appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash causes Highway 96/50 to shut down

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A two-vehicle crash caused Highway 96 and Highway 50 to shut down in both directions near mile marker 330 on Monday morning in Pueblo. Officials say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. At 7:08 a.m., a man in a car was driving eastbound to Avondale as a The post Crash causes Highway 96/50 to shut down appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Dangerous road conditions: Cars rollover and spin out on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dangerous road conditions persist along I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Drivers experienced a messy morning commute, especially in the Fountain, Fort Carson, and Security-Widefield areas. KRDO crews saw one car roll over on I-25 Southbound near Highway 16. The driver was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The post Dangerous road conditions: Cars rollover and spin out on I-25 in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting in 600 block of E. Hills Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of E. Hills Road. According to police, the call first came in at 11:36 a.m. Police confirmed one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the scene, officers did arrest The post Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting in 600 block of E. Hills Road appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

80 acres burned in grass fire near Calhan Sunday

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fire crews responded to the scene of an 80-acre grass fire in El Paso County burning southeast of Calhan, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Colorado State Patrol said the fire happened in the 36000 block of Judge Orr Road, between Calhan and Alta Vista. While the cause of The post 80 acres burned in grass fire near Calhan Sunday appeared first on KRDO.
CALHAN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect in officer-involved shooting near Pueblo West middle school identified

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the identity of the suspect who died during an officer-involved shooting with deputies outside a Pueblo West middle school. Tuesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a suspicious person at Liberty Point Int. School. When deputies tried engaging the suspect, Chief The post Suspect in officer-involved shooting near Pueblo West middle school identified appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: hit-and-run; convenience store robbery; garage theft

EL PASO COUNTY (KRDO) -- Investigators are hoping a few blurry photos will trigger the memory of eyewitnesses, who can help solve a hit-and-run crime against a pedestrian. The incident happened Sunday, January 16th, at 6:14 p.m., near East Bijou Street and Union Boulevard, just east of downtown Colorado Springs. Hit and run suspect vehicle The post On the Lookout: hit-and-run; convenience store robbery; garage theft appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT prepares plows for winter storm, urges people to avoid or limit driving

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing plows for the upcoming winter storm and encouraging motorists to avoid driving. An extended winter storm is expected to bring snowfall Tuesday morning into Thursday morning. According to CDOT, heavy snowfall is expected in the high country and eastern plains. The Front Range is expected The post CDOT prepares plows for winter storm, urges people to avoid or limit driving appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested after police locate stolen truck at Rodeway Inn in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested late Sunday night after two officers located a stolen white truck in the parking lot of Rodeway Inn in Pueblo. Pueblo police say at around 11:30 p.m., Officer Griffiths and Officer Brown were on duty just before they found the 2004 Ford F-250 truck parked in the The post Man arrested after police locate stolen truck at Rodeway Inn in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO News Channel 13

Man found dead in alleyway near Uintah Street after shots fired

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a man's death after shots were fired Sunday morning. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, police say they received a call about shots fired in East Colorado Springs on Uintah Street. Once officers got there, they found a deceased adult male in the The post Man found dead in alleyway near Uintah Street after shots fired appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Rollover crash blocks intersection of E. Cache La Poudre and N. Weber St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on E. Cache La Poudre and N. Weber Street. According to CSFD, crews had to cut the roof off of one vehicle to gain access to a trapped driver. They were taken to a hospital for minor The post Rollover crash blocks intersection of E. Cache La Poudre and N. Weber St. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash closes all lanes of northbound Highway 115 at Star Ranch Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- All lanes of northbound Highway 115 at Star Ranch Road closed Wednesday evening while crews investigated a crash. Alert: Due to an injury crash investigation, all lanes of northbound HWY 115 at Star Ranch Rd is closed. Please avoid the area. Weather is causing deteriorating road conditions…please drive safely! @CSPDPIO The post Crash closes all lanes of northbound Highway 115 at Star Ranch Rd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KRDO News Channel 13

11 shell casings recovered, police investigating multiple shootings in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating several shootings Sunday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, one person called police after someone fired a gun into their bedroom window in the Stetson Ridge Apartments. Two hours later, around 3:30 a.m., police were called to another shooting near the The post 11 shell casings recovered, police investigating multiple shootings in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2nd child dies following crash on Highway 50, victims identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office confirmed Thursday that the third victim who was flown to a hospital following a serious crash on Highway 50 earlier this week has died. The coroner's office identified the three people who were killed in a crash near Hwy 50 and 36th Lane, just east of The post 2nd child dies following crash on Highway 50, victims identified appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Body found near I-25 and Bijou St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating near I-25 and Bijou St. after a body was found in the area. Heavy police presence was first reported in the area of the northbound on-ramp from Bijou St. to I-25 around 8 p.m. At this time, police can only confirm to a KRDO crew at the The post Body found near I-25 and Bijou St. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police identify victim in crash Sunday on S. Circle Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police have identified the driver who was killed in a crash this past Sunday in south Colorado Springs. The crash happened early Sunday morning near S. Circle Drive and S. Hancock Expressway. Officers found a car in a ditch near some trees, and a woman inside the car was dead. The post Police identify victim in crash Sunday on S. Circle Drive appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Part of busy 8th Street in Colorado Springs targeted for study and $3.5 million in upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This heavily-traveled corridor on the city's southwest side is only a few miles long, but most of the traffic congestion is on the north end between Motor City Drive and Fountain Creek. KRDO Last week, city engineers started a seven-month study of that stretch and will include soliciting feedback from The post Part of busy 8th Street in Colorado Springs targeted for study and $3.5 million in upgrades appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigate apartment shooting, one man injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on the southeast side of town. According to police, the shooting happened at 1:05 a.m. Friday at the Copper Creek Apartments. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man was The post Colorado Springs Police investigate apartment shooting, one man injured appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

U.S. Forest Service conducts controlled burns off Rampart Range Rd.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, crews with the U.S. Forest Service continued burning piles northeast of Woodland Park. Burns were conducted near the area of Forest Service Road 315 and Rampart Range Road. Smoke from the burn was potentially visible from the northside of Colorado Springs or even Monument. According to the USFS, The post U.S. Forest Service conducts controlled burns off Rampart Range Rd. appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: one man shot during jewelry store robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a robbery at a jewelry store on Fillmore Street that happened Wednesday evening. Around 5:40pm, someone called 911 to report a robbery at the Legacy & Co Jewelers in the 1100 block of Fillmore. A short time later, another The post Colorado Springs Police: one man shot during jewelry store robbery appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy