Semi-truck fire shuts down road at Hwy 96 and Hwy 50

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A semi-truck fire has shut down Highway 96 and Highway 50 in both directions near mile marker 330 on Monday morning in Pueblo.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

Alternative routes

Use CO-209 between Highway 50 and CO-96 for drivers east of the accident

Use CO-442 for drivers west of the accident

This is a developing story.

