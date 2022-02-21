The Corvette I Can’t Let Go

1967 marked the final year for the second generation Chevy Corvette Sting Ray. It was the cleanest design of the 1963-1967 C2 generation, with minimal exterior adornment. The rocker trim was painted black, as opposed to previous years’ polished look, the three large side slats were replaced with five smaller forward-slanted slots in a common vent, the parking brake was relocated from under the left side of the dash to the console (an assembly which would remain unchanged through the 1976 model year), the seats were redesigned, and the interior saw a handful of other small changes. The 1967 model-year Sting Ray is generally considered the second most collectible C2, second only to the 1963 Split Window Coupe.
