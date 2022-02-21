Get the Party Started With the Best Champagne Shooters of 2022

Click here to read the full article.

If you love popping bottles of Champagne , you’re definitely going to want to add a Champagne gun to your repertoire ASAP. Designed to shoot Champagne into the air, into glasses, or as instant shots into someone’s mouth, Champagne guns immediately liven the atmosphere. Equip guests or hosts with one of these babies and take all outdoor events or pool parties to the next level.

While many appear to be the same and serve similar purposes, the best Champagne shooters set themselves apart in terms of quality and design. To help you get the party started, we’ve rounded up some of the best Champagne guns and alcohol shooters on the internet.

1. Hot Pink Bubbly Blaster

BEST OVERALL

When creating a list of Champagne shooters, it’d be blasphemous to leave out the originator: Bubbly Blaster. Featured on Shark Tank, this Champagne gun was invented as a way to spray Champagne with less mess. Attach it to any Champagne bottle and single-handedly shoot streams of champs into the mouths of friends. The Bubbly Blaster can alternately be used as a bottle stopper to preserve your beverage in between rounds.



Buy: Hot Pink Bubbly Blaster $99.99

2. Fancy Supplies Champagne Gun

BEST DESIGN

Looking to splurge on your party experience? This Fancy Supplies Champagne Gun is just the thing you need. It s hoots Champagne up to 23 feet and works with 1.5L magnum bottles. Offered in chrome, gold, and rose gold, this decorative gun is sure to get the party started.



Buy: Fancy Supplies Champagne Gun $549.00

3. Burrow Champagne Gun Shooter

HONORABLE MENTION

This Champagne shooter easily adapts to fit most Champagne and beer bottles. It’s made of safe ABS plastic, making it durable enough to use during any event. Purchase this shooter in gold, black or silver and let the fun begin.



Buy: Burrow Champagne Gun Shooter $27.66

4. THSYMOR Champagne Gun Shooter

SILLIEST

Compatible with any 350-750mL Champagne bottle, this shark-designed Champagne shooter adds just the right amount of excitement to any party. S uitable for Champagne, beer, and other sparkling wines , you simply shake it, then spray it up to 15 feet. It additionally features a curved design and finger grips for simple single-handed use.



Buy: THSYMOR Champagne Gun Shooter $29.99

5. Cieyan Alcohol Shot Gun

VERSATILE

Although it’s not exactly a Champagne shooter, this alcohol shotgun does the trick. It shoots a steady stream of your favorite liquor into the mouths of your friends. M ade with food-safe plastic, it’s safe and durable, holding up to 1.7 ounces of liquid so you can play drinking games and enjoy the fun. Use it for bachelor, bachelorette, pool parties and more.



Buy: Cieyan Alcohol Shot Gun $18.99

6. Bierstick 2.0 Beer Bong Syringe

BEST FOR BEER

The Bierstick Beer Bong Syringe is what frat and bachelor party dreams are made of. With it, you and your pals can chug up to 24 ounces of your favorite beer in seconds. Easy tp use, you simply remove the mouthpiece, pour your beer and press the end against a stationary object as you chug.



Buy: Bierstick 2.0 Beer Bong Syringe $44.95