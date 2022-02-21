ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Get the Party Started With the Best Champagne Shooters of 2022

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVOGC_0eKgd7E000

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love popping bottles of Champagne , you’re definitely going to want to add a Champagne gun to your repertoire ASAP. Designed to shoot Champagne into the air, into glasses, or as instant shots into someone’s mouth, Champagne guns immediately liven the atmosphere. Equip guests or hosts with one of these babies and take all outdoor events or pool parties to the next level.

While many appear to be the same and serve similar purposes, the best Champagne shooters set themselves apart in terms of quality and design. To help you get the party started, we’ve rounded up some of the best Champagne guns and alcohol shooters on the internet.

Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorites.

1. Hot Pink Bubbly Blaster

BEST OVERALL

When creating a list of Champagne shooters, it’d be blasphemous to leave out the originator: Bubbly Blaster. Featured on Shark Tank, this Champagne gun was invented as a way to spray Champagne with less mess. Attach it to any Champagne bottle and single-handedly shoot streams of champs into the mouths of friends. The Bubbly Blaster can alternately be used as a bottle stopper to preserve your beverage in between rounds.


Buy: Hot Pink Bubbly Blaster $99.99

2. Fancy Supplies Champagne Gun

BEST DESIGN

Looking to splurge on your party experience? This Fancy Supplies Champagne Gun is just the thing you need. It s hoots Champagne up to 23 feet and works with 1.5L magnum bottles. Offered in chrome, gold, and rose gold, this decorative gun is sure to get the party started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQJis_0eKgd7E000


Buy: Fancy Supplies Champagne Gun $549.00

3. Burrow Champagne Gun Shooter

HONORABLE MENTION

This Champagne shooter easily adapts to fit most Champagne and beer bottles. It’s made of safe ABS plastic, making it durable enough to use during any event. Purchase this shooter in gold, black or silver and let the fun begin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjy38_0eKgd7E000


Buy: Burrow Champagne Gun Shooter $27.66

4. THSYMOR Champagne Gun Shooter

SILLIEST

Compatible with any 350-750mL Champagne bottle, this shark-designed Champagne shooter adds just the right amount of excitement to any party. S uitable for Champagne, beer, and other sparkling wines , you simply shake it, then spray it up to 15 feet. It additionally features a curved design and finger grips for simple single-handed use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQ1hh_0eKgd7E000


Buy: THSYMOR Champagne Gun Shooter $29.99

5. Cieyan Alcohol Shot Gun

VERSATILE

Although it’s not exactly a Champagne shooter, this alcohol shotgun does the trick. It shoots a steady stream of your favorite liquor into the mouths of your friends. M ade with food-safe plastic, it’s safe and durable, holding up to 1.7 ounces of liquid so you can play drinking games and enjoy the fun. Use it for bachelor, bachelorette, pool parties and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423G94_0eKgd7E000


Buy: Cieyan Alcohol Shot Gun $18.99

6. Bierstick 2.0 Beer Bong Syringe

BEST FOR BEER

The Bierstick Beer Bong Syringe is what frat and bachelor party dreams are made of. With it, you and your pals can chug up to 24 ounces of your favorite beer in seconds. Easy tp use, you simply remove the mouthpiece, pour your beer and press the end against a stationary object as you chug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jmmnf_0eKgd7E000


Buy: Bierstick 2.0 Beer Bong Syringe $44.95

Looking for more deals? Follow SPY on Instagram…

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Cooling Hotel Pillows With 118,000 5-Star Reviews Are Now Just $17 Each

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing more comforting than resting your head on a soft, cozy pillow after a long stressful day. And while finding a high-quality pillow will help you do just that, it doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re in the market for a set of pillows or just looking to add something new and cushy to your existing bedding, we’ve got a great deal to share with you today. Right now, Amazon is...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Did You Know Amazon Has Its Own Secret House Brand of Face Masks — Now 50% Off?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Most people don’t realize that Amazon has its own house brands, which sell everything from discount children’s clothing to pet treats. So if you’re shopping for KN95 masks and are worried about counterfeit respirators — and you should be — then we recommend sticking with Amazon’s house brand of face masks. These KN95 face masks are produced under the brand names HUHETA and FGCCJP, and as of Sunday, Feb. 20, these KN95 masks...
SHOPPING
SPY

The 14 Best V-Neck T-Shirts To Buy Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is around the corner, so you might want to start stocking up on V-neck -shirts. Oh, who are we kidding? Any season is a good season to hoard collect and wear V-neck T-shirts. They’re indispensable, as they can be dressed up with a cardigan or blazer, go sporty with a track jacket or hoodie, or worn alone. Doesn’t matter if you own thirty white V-neck T-shirts, you can always use one more. While there’s...
APPAREL
Daily Beast

Deadly Champagne Laced With Drugs Strikes Down 8 at Valentine’s Party

One dinner patron has died and seven remain hospitalized after drinking Champagne laced with Ecstasy at a Valentine’s weekend dinner at an Italian restaurant in Weiden, Germany. Police have opened a negligent-homicide investigation into the death after finding more than 1,000 times the normal dosage of the drug in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne#Alcohol#Beer Bottles#Design#Spy Com
Q98.5

Win a Pizza & Win Party from Shooters

Q98.5, Miller Lite and Shooters inside Don Carter Lanes brings you line dancing and the hottest country music every Wednesday night. This is the the perfect mid-week break!. Here's your chance to make it even better. Register to win pizza and wings for up to 10 of your friends at country night.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

20 Crescent Roll Appetizers to Get This Party Started

Canned crescent roll dough is the building block for some of the best sharable dishes. It's the fundamental ingredient in turnovers, baked brie, pinwheels, stuffed rolls, and party-pleasing crescent rings. In other words, if you need to make a crowd-pleasing dish that's easy to share and put together, canned crescent dough is the secret weapon you need to keep stocked. Scroll through the gallery for our best-loved crescent roll appetizers. Once you serve these at a party, your guests will want to eat them again and again.
RECIPES
SPY

Top 10 Friday Amazon Deals: $80 Lodge Dutch Oven, $98.98 2nd Gen Apple AirPods, $16.99 Surge Protector

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey gang — TGIF! We’ve made it to the end of the week, and Amazon is waiting for us with an absolute flood of awesome new deals. Why wait for the weekend to cash in? There’s plenty out there right now, and we’ve sorted out the best of the best for you. In case you missed yesterday’s roundup — yes, we’re doing it on the daily for you now — some of those deals...
SHOPPING
SPY

These Are the 19 Best Coffee Makers — From Drip to Cold Brew and Everything in Between

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a coffee drinker, it is more than likely you aren’t fit for human interaction until you’ve had your first cup of the day. Or maybe that’s just us. Either way, coffee is the difference between functioning and not functioning for many people. But that doesn’t mean any cup of joe will do. To be sipping on the best brew to kickstart your day without having to head to your local coffee shop, you’re going to need the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
SPY

Dell’s $300 Deal on This Inspiron Laptop is Rare Like a Unicorn Sighting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Whenever we come across laptop deals that get discounted to lower levels beyond the $500 mark, we’re typically hesitant about them because the expectation is that inferior components accompany them. Well, that’s not the case with the unbelievable deal Dell’s offering right now for one of its laptops. In fact, it’s a $300 priced 15.6-inch Inspiron laptop powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor. Now that’s noteworthy! If you’re on a very tight budget, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000...
COMPUTERS
Athens News

Get your party on for Fat Tuesday

Athens’ own Fat Tuesday celebration resumes this year, complete with king cake and costumes, at Casa Cantina on March 1. “It’s a holiday — get in that last bit of decadence before you theoretically fast,” said Michael Rutushin of headlining band Larry Elefante. The event also serves as a release party for the band’s new EP, appropriately titled “King Cake.” Copies will be available for sale at the show.
ATHENS, OH
SPY

Stay Connected Everywhere and Anywhere With a Mobile Hotspot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The major appeal of WiFi is, of course, the wireless part. But considering the fact that WiFi has been around since the turn of the millennium, there are still some major problems that persist with WiFi. Despite being “wireless,” you’re still basically tethered to a specific location in a way that you aren’t with mobile data. That’s where a mobile hotspot comes in. A mobile hotspot is a device that allows you to set up your own WiFi and connect...
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best Clear Backpacks, Totes, Slings and Fanny Packs To Get You Through Festival Security

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to picking out a bag, be it a backpack, sling bag, fanny pack or shoulder bag, finding the best clear backpack is rarely the first style that comes to mind. After all, is it really the best idea to carry around clear backpacks that show off exactly what’s inside and advertise appealing items to potential thieves? Clear backpacks hold stylish appeal for some, reminiscent of the 90s trend. Unfortunately, the sudden...
NFL
SPY

Top 14 Wednesday Amazon Deals: $22 California King Sheet Sets, $160 Robot Hard Floor Vacuum/Mop

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Happy Hump Day, deal-seekers! SPY’s top Amazon deals list for Wednesday, February 16 is a midweek bonanza. We found some great discounts on tech and self-care items, and the deals on KN95 face masks have never been better. Yesterday, we found and shared some fantastic finds for electronics, like this JALL Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for 15% off to get your mornings off to a gentle start, and deep discounts on Blink Smart Doorbells...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Bluey’s house is available to rent on Airbnb for one weekend only

Fans of Bluey can live like the animated Blue Heeler puppy after a real-life version of the TV show character’s house was listed on Airbnb.This week, the home rental company revealed that the yellow house from the popular Australian children’s TV series was “lovingly recreated ‘for real life’” in Brisbane, Queensland, and that “one lucky family” will get the chance to stay in the home for a weekend.“On a leafy street in the heart of Brisbane, something magical has happened... the Heeler home from Bluey’s world has been recreated - for real life!” the Airbnb listing states.The “one-of-a-kind” opportunity to...
WORLD
SPY

Act Fast: Lodge’s 5-Star Dutch Oven Is $53 Off Today via Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of our favorite cookware brands, Lodge, has discounted their top-rated dutch oven by over $50 ahead of President’s Day, bringing the already reasonable price of $133 down to just $80. This dutch oven has a 5-star rating on Amazon after more than 30,000 ratings, and it’s available in a bright, lively pumpkin orange color that’ll stand out on any stove. For a limited time, the Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is up to 40% off, so this is...
SHOPPING
SPY

This Power Strip With Near Perfect Reviews Is 37% Off At Amazon Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Convenience is one of life’s greatest pleasures. That said, having small but essential home and office supplies like cord organizers, utensil holders and tape dispensers by your side help alleviate stress and keep you organized and focused while working.  One convenient must-have for someone working remotely or juggling several devices at a time is a heavy-duty surge protector power strip. These multitasking products allow you to plug in, recharge and stay connected while giving...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Therabody’s New RecoveryAir JetBoots Just Launched, Are They Worth $800?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Therabody, the maker of some of the best massage guns in the world, just released a second generation of their best-selling RecoveryAir pneumatic compression system, the RecoveryAir JetBoots — designed to offer a wireless, portable, improved recovery experience to everyone regardless of fitness level. I got a chance to try out the JetBoots before release, and I’m never traveling without them again. I got a chance to try out Therabody’s RecoveryAir system in the...
SPY

Lock In the Lower Amazon Prime Rate Before It Goes Up for Good This Friday

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents When Will The Price Of Amazon Prime Change? How Can I Save Money Before The Price Of Amazon Prime Increases?  How Can Existing Members Save? What Does Amazon Prime Offer? Why Amazon Prime Is Still Worth It News of Amazon hiking the price of their Prime subscription hit the internet like wildfire, sending many into a frenzy, including us. However, a few options exist (including a secret hack) to help you lock in the current rate...
INTERNET
SPY

How to Watch ‘The Batman’ When it Flies Into Theatres This March

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. After several pandemic-related release delays, a few production shutdowns in the wake of the coronavirus and several action-packed trailers promising big stunts, The Batman movie is finally here. It’s been one heck of a wait, especially since the Robert Pattinson-starring project has been in the works for years now. But finally, fans of the Dark Knight and his impressive array of crime-fighting tools can count down the days until The Batman is ready...
MOVIES
SPY

The Best Camping Knives To Try Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re preparing to pack for your next camping trip, there are many must-have items that you shouldn’t leave home without, and near the top of the list is a knife. A knife has so many uses that it’s truly something worth having in your pocket or keys anywhere you go. Whether you’re preparing a fire in the backwoods or opening a package at your office, you’ll likely find yourself using a knife...
HOBBIES
SPY

SPY

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy