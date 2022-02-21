Daywatch: Lake Michigan ice coverage may be nearing its peak | Lightfoot denies permit to Southeast Side scrap shredder | Debate over public land in Lake County

People explore the frozen lakefront at North Avenue Beach on Jan. 16, 2022. Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker fully embraced his role in guiding the state through the coronavirus pandemic when he launched his reelection campaign in July, just a month after he had lifted nearly all restrictions as the vaccination effort gained steam and the state had fully reopened. Within weeks, though, he rolled out another mask mandate for schools as the state lost ground to the delta variant.

Now, months later and with the omicron-fueled COVID surge waning, two court opinions have stymied Pritzker’s efforts to continue masking requirements at schools and renewed questions over the governor’s legal authority amid pandemic weariness.

While Chicago Public Schools plans to continue enforcing its mask mandate, about 700 Illinois districts have pivoted to mask-optional policies.

— Clare Spaulding, Rick Pearson and Dan Petrella

Ice coverage may be nearing its peak throughout the Great Lakes in a season that has trended closer to average than originally forecast, as Lake Michigan’s water levels are expected to continue their decline well below the string of monthly record highs reached a few years ago.

Ice cover increased in the new year as chilly temperatures froze the Great Lakes region. In recent days, the lakes have been about a quarter to more than 40% covered, sticking close to the long-term average for early February, according to data going back to 1973.

Faced with an outcry from neighborhood activists, federal civil rights investigations and pressure from the Biden administration, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday blocked a clout-heavy scrap shredder from opening on Chicago’s Southeast Side .

Local and national environmental groups hailed the city’s reversal after more than two years of community organizing.

A little more than a week after racial slurs were hurled at a group of Niles West High School students, more than 100 students staged a walkout to protest what they said is systemic racism at the school.

The protest was held in reaction to an incident earlier this month at Niles West that began as an anti-mask walkout protest by a group of students, officials said. They said that as that group of students were leaving the school, they removed their masks, which prompted other students, including students of color, to engage them verbally. At that point, some of the anti-mask students yelled out racial slurs.

On the day of the walkout, Niles West administrators issued a statement saying they are “saddened and furious that our students live in a world where racial incidents occur and our schools are not immune.”

Susan Zingle often walks among the oaks, wildflowers and wetlands in the 774-acre Waukegan Savanna near her home. But she worries about a proposal by the Waukegan National Airport to buy 52 acres of the savanna from the Lake County Forest Preserves.

The Chicago region’s forest preserves were created, starting with the first one in Cook County in 1914, to protect open space for the public in perpetuity. Some preserves have been under pressure to sell or swap land, which has led to controversies, including the latest one at the Waukegan airport.

Chicago Bulls stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine ended the NBA All-Star Game in familiar fashion Sunday night — coming through in the clutch. The Tribune’s Julia Poe recaps the event’s top moments .