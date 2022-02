Uber customers can see how many 1 star or 5 star ratings they have gotten on the app. To check your rating you have to go into settings, privacy, privacy center, then swipe right to where it says, "Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber?" From there click "see summary," then scroll down to "ratings" and then "view my ratings." It's not just for customers, drivers can also do the same and see how the customers have rated them.

