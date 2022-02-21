ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BC Platforms Adds Japan’s Mitsubishi Space Software to its Global Data Network

BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, announced a new data partnership with Japan’s Mitsubishi Space Software Co. Ltd. (Mitsubishi), one of the country’s oldest bioinformatics companies. The collaboration, which provides secure access to Mitsubishi’s cancer specific cohort of 8,000 patients, will accelerate the provision of...

