Electric vehicle batteries complicate effort to put out flaming cargo ship

By Axios
 2 days ago
Lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles have complicated firefighting on a cargo ship that was carrying 4,000 vehicles — including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys — across the Atlantic, Reuters reports. Driving the news: On Monday, João Mendes Cabeças,...

Axios

