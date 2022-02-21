ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethenny Frankel Had a ‘Medical Emergency’ After Accidentally Being Served Someone Else’s Meal: My Daughter Was ‘Traumatized’

By Meredith Nardino
 2 days ago

A close call. Bethenny Frankel shared a helpful PSA for her social media followers after a restaurant mix-up caused her to have a “medical emergency.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 48, was out to dinner with her daughter, Bryn, 11, while on vacation when a server accidentally gave her a meal meant for another patron. “Be prepared for a 911 & have a medical plan while traveling,” she captioned a TikTok post on Sunday, February 20, sending a message to those who have “severe” food allergies.

“Last night, my daughter told our server that I am deathly allergic to fish and we ordered off the vegan menu and they accidentally gave us someone else’s food,” the Skinnygirl CEO said in the clip. “We realized too late and it was a crisis. It was a medical emergency with shots and [it] traumatized my daughter.”

Frankel encouraged allergy sufferers to “overprotect” themselves and to always carry the necessary treatments with them in case of an emergency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35voGF_0eKgbI4000
Bethenny Frankel at Variety’s Power of Women in New York on April 5, 2019. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In a separate social media upload, the entrepreneur reflected on going through the frightening experience with her child. “My girl being terrified while I slept was the worst part but she’s learning to be safe & prepared in how to act in a crisis,” Frankel tweeted on Sunday. “Plus I have the platform to remind people to be cautious & have a med plan when traveling. Always have 1 point person’s info that responds at all times.”

She continued: “I keep hearing about how expensive epi pens are. I’m going to think about a side charity effort on this topic per Bryn. Militant parents are one thing but kids & teens bear this responsibility & stigma of not being normal & people doubting until something happens.”

The former Bravo personality previously had a near-fatal allergy attack in December 2018 and spent several days in the ICU of a Massachusetts hospital. “I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen,” she tweeted at the time.

During a season 10 episode of RHONY, the businesswoman said she felt like there was “poison” in her body after accidentally eating a fish soup in Colombia.

While reflecting on her more recent scare, Frankel didn’t reveal where she and her daughter were, but she reminded her Instagram followers to always be “alert” while traveling. On Saturday, February 19, she uploaded a swimsuit snap taken at what appeared to be a tropical resort.

Frankel welcomed Bryn in 2010 with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, from whom she split in 2012. For years, the pair were locked into a lengthy court battle over the care of their daughter, with the reality star being awarded full legal custody in 2020. The following year, Frankel won primary residential custody.

Earlier this year, the New York native set inspiring goals for herself and her child. “Peanut and I are starting strong in 2022,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “Being a mother has infinitely changed my perspective. I don’t believe in new year’s resolutions, but I do believe in daily and weekly resolutions: to be a better person, parent, philanthropist and partner. I strive for peace and balance in all areas of my life. We certainly won’t achieve perfection, but the journey outweighs the destination.”

Robert Franklin
2d ago

My wife is deathly allergic to all types of fish and seafood. Even the smell can trigger anaphylaxis! This is a serious issue for those with severe food allergies. Unfortunately, most “normal” people don’t take it seriously. Especially servers and managers in the restaurant industry! If you or a loved one has these types of allergies, you have to act fast, have an emergency treatment plan and meds and use them while keeping calm so as to not aggravate the situation. That said, restaurants should be more careful and take the issue of food allergies more seriously than they do!

Tammy A Gilbert
2d ago

She didn't 👀 👀 👀 the fish on her plate she just started eating it ???in the middle of eating it she get an allergic reaction wow

army wife
2d ago

I have to carry one now due to a severe reaction I had.i had hives for 5 days straight n they had to up my medications heavily.it is so scary

