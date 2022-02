After an unexpectedly-popular debut on social media last week, Justin’s Mid-Major Top 10 is back in Week 2 – this time with a full write-up to go along with it. The Charlotte 49ers take over the top spot in the rankings in a week that also saw the program come in at #21 in the nation in the Extra Inning Softball Top 25 Poll. The Niners went 5-0 on the week, with wins over South Carolina, James Madison, UConn, and Campbell twice. The Niners outscored opponents 36-4 in the five games.

SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO