Apparel

Sweat It Out in Seamless Leggings From Sofia Vergara Active — On Sale Now

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Walmart

If you’re like Us, then you also live in leggings year-round. But even though we have athletic tops in almost every color under the sun, our pants palette is a bit more limited. The majority of our leggings are basic black. We end up blending into every workout class we join — and to be honest, our drab bottoms don’t exactly motivate Us to go hard at the gym. We need a vibrant print as a pick-me-up instead!

In our dream world, we’d be constantly adding new activewear to our wardrobe, but we definitely can’t afford to regularly replenish our collection. No need to break the bank! We just found an amazing deal on a pair of seamless leggings from actress Sofia Vergara’s clothing line at Walmart. These tie dye leggings are on sale now for only $11! Now that’s one price we can get behind.

Walmart

Looking for the most figure-flattering leggings on the market? The Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara Women’s Seamless Contour Leggings hug your curves in all the right places. Made from a Spandex blend, these seamless leggings provide a contoured compression fit. The high-rise cut provides tummy control and the ribbed waistband offers smoothing support. You’ll be able to flex and flow in breathable comfort, thanks to the built-in mesh holes and moisture-wicking fabric. Available in black, pink and blue, these leggings will take your sporty style to the next level.

Walmart

Shoppers say that they’re pleasantly surprised with the quality of these affordable leggings. “Seems like it could be three times more money!” one customer exclaimed. “It was easy to get on and off and has wonderful compression. The black and white tie dye is very fashionable and striking. The length is perfect, the fabric seems like very high quality. Very impressed with everything about it.” Another reviewer reported that these leggings are “soft, warm, plenty of stretch and give, and I have gotten a few compliments already.” As one shopper said, “The fit is absolutely flattering!”

Complete the look with the matching Sofia Active racerback sports bra. We love a coordinated set! You can also team these leggings with a plain white top for a workout or an oversized sweatshirt when running errands or lounging around the house. For only $11, these leggings are an 11/10.

See it! Get the Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara Women’s Seamless Contour Leggings for just $11 (originally $22) at Walmart!

Not your style? Explore more from Sofia Vergara Active here and shop all other activewear from Walmart here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

