Ye announces 'Donda 2' performance experience

By Andrea Dresdale
ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like a lot of fans are willing to shell out big bucks to hear Ye's new album. The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, will release...

abcnews.go.com

HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy To Kanye West: 'Skete Got Yo Bitch, N-gga - What You Gon' Do?'

Soulja Boy isn’t a big fan of Kanye West, and let it be known he has a problem with the Chicago rap legend taking off his verse on DONDA‘s “Remote Control” last year. The two made up but now the Atlanta rapper is speaking his mind on Kanye’s latest situation with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and it’s not the most supportive message.
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
The Independent

Kanye West shares photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a date in new Valentine’s Day post

In his first post on Valentine’s Day, Kanye West has shared a picture of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson out on a date.The rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye and who was married to reality star Kardashian for six years until their split last year, wrote: “I don’t have beef with Kim I love my family so stop that narrative I’m not giving up on my family…”Sharing a picture from the Daily Mail website of Kardashian and her new boyfriend, comedian and actor Davidson, out on a date, West added: “I bought this coat for Kim before...
buzzfeednews.com

Julia Fox Said She “Wasn’t In Love” With Kanye West And Used Him For The Hustle Before Claiming He “Wanted” Her To Glamorize Their Relationship In The Press While Trying To Pursue Kim Kardashian

It turns out Valentine’s Day was a little ill-fated for some this year, as Julia Fox announced that her and Kanye West’s whirlwind relationship had come to an end. Rumors of a split began to surface last week after a source claimed things had “cooled off” between the pair, while eagle-eyed fans noticed Julia had quietly removed all traces of Kanye (who now legally goes by Ye) from her Instagram page.
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
thesource.com

[WATCH] Suge Knight Claims Jay-Z Was Taped Up, Gagged, Robbed in L.A. In Old Interview

“If you’re free tomorrow night, we can meet and discuss price/ FYI, I’ve never been robbed in my life..” – Jay-Z Well, Former Death Row CEO Suge Knight, who is currently serving 28 years in prison on a murder charge, claims that the above statement from “1-900-Hustler” isn’t completely true. In an old interview on Last Call with Carson Daly, Suge alleges that Hov was taped up, gagged, and robbed while in Los Angeles.
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Reacts To Snoop Dogg Acquiring Death Row Records

The artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye must not have seen what Snoop Dogg said about his boots earlier this week (or he's simply brushing it aside) because he's giving the legendary West Coast rapper his flowers following his historic acquisition of Death Row Records. It was reported on...
shefinds

Kanye West Just Did The Shadiest Thing On Social Media After His Feud With Kim—How Are Their Kids Handling This?!

Kanye West has deleted every single Instagram post about Kim Kardashian and their four children – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 – following his estranged ex-wife’s recent Instagram post about the “hurtful” comments he made about her parenting style on social media. Is this his way of extending an olive branch to the former KUWTK star?!
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Echoes Kanye West Sentiments Over NFTs: 'I Actually Hate This Fake Ass Shit'

The non-fungible token (NFT) business is booming — but don’t expect Ice Cube to hop on the bandwagon anytime soon. On Wednesday (February 2), someone tweeted a meme of The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Eminem looking like Renaissance paintings and wrote, “found this dope pic on my old phone and my first thought was ‘I wish this was a NFT collection. 10/10 would mint.”
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian praised for setting record straight on why she’s divorcing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been praised for her explanation of why she’s divorcing rapper Kanye West.The businesswoman and TV personality, 41, opened up about the breakdown of their marriage during an interview with Vogue.“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said, adding: “I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good.”Kardashian acknowledged that these “changes” are what led to her decision to divorce the rapper.“Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what...
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Leaks Text Pete Davidson Sent Him, Machine Gun Kelly Caught In The Crossfire

Kanye West has been making a tsunami of posts on Instagram today and no one is safe. The rapper mainly has his sights on his wife Kim Kardashian's current flame Pete Davidson after clarifying why Kid Cudi was booted from his next album - but even Machine Gun Kelly, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and past presidential nominee Hilary Clinton have been caught up in the crossfire of West's Insta-rants.
musictimes.com

Billie Eilish Drops Savage Response to Kanye West After Rapper Threatened Her to Leave Coachella Amid Travis Scott Issue

Billie Eilish savagely responded to Kanye West after the rapper told her to apologize to Travis Scott. Eilish caught West's attention when a video of the young singer halting her concert to help a fan in the middle of the crowd went viral. She also asked her team to help the woman before telling the crowd to move back a little and take a deep breath.
