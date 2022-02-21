2-year-old in stroller struck by red-light runner in Phoenix

A driver has been arrested for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that left a 2-year-old boy hospitalized.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Phoenix police were called to the scene of a crash near 19th and Glendale avenues.

When officers arrived, they learned that a 2-year-old boy was being pushed in a stroller by a family member in a crosswalk, when a vehicle ran a red light and struck the child.

Police say the vehicle did not stop and drove away from the scene.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and took the boy to a hospital in stable condition.

On Tuesday, Phoenix police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Davorah Jerrice Ross. She has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail for traffic-related violations.