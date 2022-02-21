ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2-year-old in stroller struck by red-light runner in Phoenix

By Hector Gonzales
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
A driver has been arrested for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that left a 2-year-old boy hospitalized.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Phoenix police were called to the scene of a crash near 19th and Glendale avenues.

When officers arrived, they learned that a 2-year-old boy was being pushed in a stroller by a family member in a crosswalk, when a vehicle ran a red light and struck the child.

Police say the vehicle did not stop and drove away from the scene.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and took the boy to a hospital in stable condition.

On Tuesday, Phoenix police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Davorah Jerrice Ross. She has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail for traffic-related violations.

USA??
2d ago

That's why we need taffic light cameras again. Too many irresponsible drives running red lights.They don't care about human lives. Hope he get caught with the bussiness video cameras in the area.

Leroy Jethro Gibbs
2d ago

Now this is the type of person who when found is quietly taken out in the desert never to be found again!!

Jana Grimesey
2d ago

gee. I wonder wonder if anyone will have the balls to turn this coward in?? pray 🙏 for this angel

Comments / 0

Community Policy