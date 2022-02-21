ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food: Kidney Bean Double Chili

By Spotlight Newsroom
 2 days ago
W arming up on cold days can be a challenge, especially when the weather outside is frightful. Bundling up near the fireplace is one way to keep warm, as is dining on hearty meals that have staying power.

Chili is a cold-weather staple that is full of delicious, fresh ingredients. A little chili goes a long way, and it can be spiced up to increase its warming power. This recipe for “Kidney Bean Double Chili” courtesy of John La Puma, M.D., ChefMD, is a healthy take on this beloved, hearty dish.

Kidney Bean Double Chili

Serves: 4 Cooking time: 10 minutes Level: 2 Print Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 large poblano chili peppers, seeded, chopped*
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 8 ounces frozen beef flavored crumbles, such as Boca or Beyond Beef brands
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder, such as ancho or chipotle chili powder by McCormick brand
  • 2 teaspoons dried Mexican oregano
  • 1 cup chipotle salsa, preferably Frontera brand
  • 2 15- or 16-ounce cans no salt added kidney beans, rinsed, drained
  • 2 medium yellow summer squash or yellow zucchini, cut into 1⁄2-inch chunks (2 cups)
  • 1⁄2 cup reduced fat sour cream
  • 1⁄4 cup chopped cilantro or flat leaf parsley

Instructions

Cook chili peppers and garlic in a large saucepan coated with cooking spray over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add frozen crumbles, chili powder and oregano and continue to cook 1 minute. Stir in salsa. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook 5 minutes or until chili peppers are tender. Stir in beans and 1 cup water. Stir in squash. Cover and cook until squash is tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt, if desired. Ladle into shallow bowls; top with sour cream and cilantro.

*If fresh poblano chili peppers are not available, substitute 1 or 2 jalapeno chilies, minced and seeded, and add 1 large green bell pepper, diced. If chipotle salsa is not available, substitute your favorite salsa and add hot pepper sauce to taste. Ancho or chipotle chili powder will give the dish more heat than regular chili powder. Beef stock may replace the 1 cup water.

Comments / 0

