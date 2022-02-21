ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Inside California’s Cannabis Crisis

By Mary Jane Gibson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bdb69_0eKgZUPE00

Click here to read the full article.

It’s a raw December day in the heart of California weed country, and thousands of cannabis growers, purveyors and smokers are gathered at the 18th annual Emerald Cup Harvest Ball in Santa Rosa, California. The blissful funk of a psychedelic soul band wafts from an outdoor stage as a chilly drizzle falls, and chipper corporate promoters hand out branded rain slickers to shoppers. They’re waiting to get into a makeshift dispensary for the popular cannabis brand Cookies, housed in a magnificent geodesic dome packed with display cases full of bud, concentrates, vape cartridges and seeds for sale. In the indoor Puffco Pavilion nearby, buyers are examining jars full of frosty nugs and haggling over cannabis seeds and plant cuttings, some of which are selling for up to $1,000. There’s weed everywhere you look. California’s enormous marijuana market, which reached an estimated $4.4 billion in sales in 2020, has seemingly reached peak cannabis capitalism.

The mood is decidedly different in a neighboring building where mom-and-pop cultivators were just accosted by uniformed agents from the Department of Cannabis Control. Moments before, they’d entered the room clad in olive green jackets and navy caps, going around to each of the booths — which were given to 27 grows for free as part of the Cup’s new Small Farms Initiative — and insisted that they put away any actual marijuana on display. Since the small farms don’t have retail licenses, which cost upwards of $100,000 a year, event organizers had told them they were permitted to show flower samples at their tables, and direct buyers to a nearby dispensary booth for purchases.

They were wrong. The farmers, most of whom had traveled long distances from rural Northern California to show their weed to buyers, were baffled by the agents’ demands. “How are you supposed to sell a product that you can’t display?” asks Nevada County grower Donna Panza. “People want to look at it, they want to smell it. Are we supposed to show them a photograph?”

The scale of the DCC enforcement seemed to be indicative of the bureaucratic overreach that’s sinking small farms around the state. “It’s super frustrating,” says Michael Katz, executive director of the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance , who is heading up the Small Farms Initiative. Eventually, Emerald Cup organizers secured a compromise with the DCC, and paperwork was drawn up to allow them to continue displaying product. But the overwhelming sense amongst the so-called “legacy growers” is that they’re at a breaking point, exhausted by the regulations of the industry that they largely created. “Once again, the small farms get screwed,” Panza says.

The struggle between small farmers and corporate cannabis can be traced back to when California voters approved Proposition 64 in 2016. Since the 1960s, cannabis farming has been the economic lifeblood of many Northern California communities, especially those in the counties of Humboldt, Trinity, and Mendocino, collectively known as the Emerald Triangle. Small farmers were given a measure of protection when the Compassionate Care Act, or Prop. 215, legalized medical marijuana in 1996, giving rise to a robust, entrenched “gray market” that lasted for decades.

Under Prop. 215, farmers came out of the illicit market to grow medical marijuana under relatively modest regulations — for example, each county set a limit to the number of plants a farm could grow. Farmers were required to apply for a license and pay taxes to the state, and some towns implemented local sales taxes. But the law didn’t create a regulatory body to manage the industry, which thrived as medical collectives popped up to serve customers.

Protecting existing growers was a pillar of Proposition 64, which legalized marijuana for adult use. Worried that the measure would fail without the support of rural farmers, legalization advocates included a provision to encourage legacy growers to join the legal market, promising that no cultivation site would be larger than one acre until 2023. This supposedly meant that small farms wouldn’t face competition from multi-acre ‘mega farms’ for at least five years. “Prop. 64 was built to protect the small farmers so that there wouldn’t be an overabundance of cannabis,” says Emerald Cup founder Tim Blake. “They would have a chance to evolve.”

“How are we going to compete? Small cannabis farmers are being sucked dry.”

But in Nov. 2017, two months before Prop. 64 was set to go into effect, cannabis industry lobbyists persuaded the California Department of Food and Agriculture to change the provision. The CDFA removed the limit on the number of quarter-acre licenses available to individuals or companies, creating a loophole that opened the door to multi-acre farms through bundling or ‘stacking’ licenses. This meant that a business that could afford to purchase multiple licenses could grow exponentially more cannabis than a small farm. The protective period that would have ostensibly allowed small farms to get a foothold in the legal market before facing off with big agriculture was gone.

One large-scale cultivator, FLRish, spent more than $300,000 to lobby lawmakers through a political consulting firm called California Strategies, according to a report from the cannabis website Leafly. At the time, FLRish was under the leadership of Steve DeAngelo; he was also executive director of Harborside, one of the first licensed dispensaries. (DeAngelo also co-founded the country’s first cannabis testing lab Steep Hill, the cannabis investment firm Arcview, and the nonprofit Last Prisoner Project.) He is a highly visible, somewhat controversial individual — a charismatic activist who’s known as “the father of legal cannabis” and bills himself as a champion of marijuana accessibility and safety, while also making a healthy profit. As one activist describes it, he has the ability to “piss off lots of cannabis subgroups simultaneously.”

In a 2017 essay for Leafly, DeAngelo called for “healthy competition” amongst cannabis growers to keep marijuana affordable for patients, writing , “Propping up California’s small-scale cannabis farmers with regulations that forbid efficient-scale cultivation hurts consumers.” He also said there was “a heavily exaggerated narrative of safeguarding mom-and-pop cannabis growers from big corporate cannabis interests.”

Many of the growers who spoke with Rolling Stone brought up DeAngelo, saying they felt betrayed when he sided with big weed over small farms. Donna Panza’s 10,000 square foot farm in Nevada County was one of many small suppliers for Harborside under Prop. 215; she and her husband say they were nervous about what Prop. 64 would mean for their business. They’d been supplying Harborside since 2011, but when the new law passed, their contract wasn’t renewed after the 2017 harvest. “DeAngelo really pushed for legalization, for Prop. 64 to go through,” Panza says. “We appreciated that he gave us an opportunity — but in the end he really screwed us.”

When asked for comment, DeAngelo said through a representative that he stands by his push for legalization that prioritized affordability for the consumer over protections for small farms: “My primary allegiance has always been to the people who use and need cannabis, which means the product must be safe and tested as well as affordable — a primary objective of Prop 64.” He also says that Harborside never made a decision to stop buying from small growers. “When adult-use regulations went into effect, only 10 of the 500 small farmers who had been supplying Harborside had been able to get licensed, and we continued to do business with all of them. In fact, in the weeks prior to Jan. 1, 2018, we stocked up on hundreds of pounds of weed so our small growers could get their cannabis into the system before the deadline.”

At this point, there are seemingly endless elements contributing to what many in the industry call an extinction-level event for small businesses: a thriving illicit market diverting customers; exorbitant licensing and permitting fees; a lack of access to banking; navigating red tape with county and state agencies like the CDFA. But G enine Coleman, founder and executive director of the nonprofit cannabis advocacy organization Origins Council , says the main factor behind the market collapse is the lifting of the one-acre licensing cap. “The results completely undermined the stated intention of the people’s voter proposition,” she says. “The overproduction issue that we are currently facing, and the market collapse of the wholesale price, is directly because of those actions.”

Tim Blake also pinpoints the regulatory switcheroo as the fundamental issue behind the current crisis. He says he foresaw the death of the legacy cannabis industry when the change was announced: “How are we going to compete? Small cannabis farmers are being sucked dry trying to make their farms legal, while giant farms are building their infrastructure.”

In January 2018, the California Growers Association filed a lawsuit against the state, claiming that the CDFA loophole “eviscerate[d] the statutory five-year prohibition overwhelmingly approved by California voters.” That spring, State Senator Mike McGuire and Assembly Member Jim Wood held a joint senate hearing that was packed with hundreds of small farmers. Sonoma County agricultural commissioner Tony Linegar told the assembly, “If the overall goal of this program was to create a regulatory scheme to favor corporate, big-dollar industry, we’ve succeeded. If the goal was to create a regulatory pathway for existing cultivators to become legal, I think we’ve failed.”

Jacob Lawrence is an activist who grew up on a legacy farm in Lake County. A large, voluble man in his thirties who goes by the name Big Jake, he now runs a nonprofit called MedVets that supplies military veterans with medical cannabis. “I was born into it,” Jake says. He isn’t a veteran himself, but he’s passionate about supplying free medicine to those in need, and is disdainful of corporate interests. When he was growing up, Jake says, the NorCal cannabis community was entirely made up of small farms and families who lived off-grid. For decades, those farmers put their income back into the local economy, buying clothes and home goods, shopping at the hardware store, and eating in local restaurants. “Without regulation, we started schools, we started fire departments,” Jake says. “We started things and gave back without anyone telling us to.”

He says small farms in Northern California can’t begin to compete with commercial ventures because they don’t have time to stop farming to learn how. “You know how many farmers I know that grow the most amazing cannabis that could not tell you how to put together an actual business plan?” Jake asks. “To create logos, to set up to go cross-platform for mobile operations… they don’t know these things, and they don’t have the money to stop.” Now, he says, many growers are going back to the illicit market as the legal industry crumbles: “They’ve done nothing but create a breeding ground where it’s actually more enticing to remain where we left off in the legacy market.”

Chiah Rodriques, a second-generation grower and the co-founder of Mendocino’s River Txai Farms with her husband, says that intense regulation is making it near impossible for them to stay afloat as sm all farmers. “There are so many rules,” she says. “Every time you turn around, there’s something new you have to do, and another agency that wants a piece of the pie, and there’s no more pie left.”

The community that created California’s legendary cannabis scene is being eclipsed by corporate weed.

Excessive taxes are also a huge problem, growers say. A flat cultivation tax based on weight, rather than market price, is levied before the crop even leaves their farms. In 2021, the tax on a pound of cannabis was $154 — as prices nosedived, that meant the tax rocketed from 10 to 20 percent of the price per pound to as much as 80 percent. There are also state and local excise taxes, and a sales tax. Despite a $31 billion surplus in cannabis tax revenue, regulators raised the cultivation tax to $161 per pound on Jan. 1.

Grower John Casali of Huckleberry Farms, whose family has been growing in Humboldt County since the 1970s, says that he’s barely breaking even with sales for this year’s harvest at $500 a pound: “That includes a $150 trim fee, the cultivation tax, the water board fee, the Fish and Game fee, the county fee and the permitting fee.” Some of his neighbors need $700 a pound to break even, Casali said, so they’re losing $200 a pound, “and that can only happen for a very short period of time before you’re completely out of business.”

The community that created California’s legendary cannabis scene is being eclipsed by corporate weed. “Over [the last] 50 or 60 years, you had families growing,” explains Fred Marshall, who owns a cannabis tincture company called CBD Mendo. “They’d meet each other in the store and talk about what they learned. Pretty soon you’ve got big advances in technology and understanding how to grow, and also in terms of breeding and varieties. That’s what’s been happening all this time.”

Marshall, who has been growing since 1999, will likely have to shutter his business because his district chose not to allow cannabis grows under an “opt out” clause instituted by Mendocino County. “I’ve been trying to be legal with everything,” Marshall says. “I spent 30 or 40 thousand dollars on consultants, and all the things the [county and state] require. I’m probably not going to go forward with it.”

Brandy Moulton has been cultivating in Mendocino for 24 years. Under the current licensing structure, she’s set to lose her indoor cultivation business due to a provision known as the “sunset clause,” which was established by county supervisors in 2017 in an effort to push growers out of residential neighborhoods. Moulton unsuccessfully applied to the county planning commission to create a zone to offset the clause; she then tried to relocate her dispensary to the city of Fort Bragg, where she has been repeatedly rejected by the planning commission and city council, despite having support from locals and city staffers. “It’s not looking good,” says Moulton. “We’re likely going to be put out of business by local policy makers whose personal feelings supersede the voters’ will, and even cannabis policy they themselves wrote and passed. They’re playing with peoples livelihoods.”

Frogville Farms was the first Nevada County operation to get a cultivation license under Prop. 64, but Donna Panza and her husband Jon say this could be their last year as farmers. Jon has had to go back to traveling for work, leaving Donna to run the family operation. “I was tenacious because it’s been a passion of mine for years, since back in the days where we used to have to hide from helicopters,” says Jon. “Now I have to leave home for periods of time because our farm isn’t gonna make it. I come back and I take all the money I’ve earned to pay taxes and fees on cannabis, because it’s not even paying for itself, you know? So it’s pretty depressing.”

For some, it gets a lot worse than losing a farm. During a call with shareholders, George Allen, chairman of the massive cannabis brand Lowell Farms, called the situation facing California cannabis farmers a “modern-day Grapes of Wrath.” He spoke of learning about the death of a Humboldt grower who, Allen said, “jumped to his death from a four-story building. What sorrow. He jumped because he was so in a hole, he saw no way out.” Allen doesn’t have permission from the family to divulge details, but he says he believes the grower’s death is not an isolated situation. “I’ve been on the phone with clients of ours who have grief and despair and pain,” Allen says, “the likes of which I haven’t encountered in my professional career.”

“I have to leave home for periods of time [to work other jobs] because our farm isn’t gonna make it.”

Cannabis industry leaders warned Governor Gavin Newsom in an open letter last December that “California’s world-renowned craft cannabis farmers are literally killing themselves, trying to find ways to survive on a chess board that you mandated them to join but is rigged for all to fail.” They warned of the imminent collapse of the cannabis market and called for immediate tax reform, writing, “Our global leadership and legacy is at the brink of disappearing forever. The California cannabis system is a nationwide mockery; a public policy lesson in what not to do.” The 30-plus signatories included an assortment of CEOs and business owners, including Steve DeAngelo.

According to the group, the industry is lucrative for the state — California collected about $817 million in adult-use marijuana tax revenue during the 2020-2021 fiscal year — but not for cannabis business. “I know very few companies in California that are making money,” says Darren Story, founder of a farm management company called Strong Agronomy, noting that he’s had to lay off more than 50 percent of his staff. “There is no way for legal license-compliant cultivators to compete with the illicit market,” Henry’s Original CEO Joshua Keats says. When asked what effect the removal of the one-acre licensing cap had on the industry, Keats says simply that it was “shortsighted” on the state’s part.

Genine Coleman of the Origins Council says her group chose not to sign the letter. When asked why, she is restrained in her reply. “Origins Council is a statewide advocacy organization representing nearly 900 members,” she says. “We’re the largest membership-based advocacy organization in the state.” Despite that, Coleman says she received the letter with no time to vet the group’s demands, so she declined to sign.

Instead, Coleman rallied at the state capitol in Sacramento with social equity cannabis operators and legacy farmers on Jan. 13, urging lawmakers to abolish the cultivation tax. “Our legacy cannabis farmers are pioneers who deserve to be protected and exalted,” Coleman says. “Without the urgent elimination of the cultivation tax, we will see hundreds of these families abandoning their dreams, closing their farms, selling their land and leaving their beloved communities over this next year.”

Activists have made some headway recently. On Feb. 7, a grassroots effort led by the Humboldt County Growers Alliance secured an 85 percent reduction in the county cannabis cultivation tax for 2022. The move by the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors offers a measure of financial relief to Humboldt farmers. It remains to be seen if the Newsom administration will restructure taxes for the rest of the state’s cultivators. After releasing his 2022-23 budget proposal, Newsom simply said, “It is my goal to look at tax policy to stabilize the market.” Details about how he hopes to accomplish that stabilization are unknown.

Fire Flower Farm is at the end of a long and bumpy gravel road in central Mendocino County. The hillside grow is a short walk from the cottage, perched on the spine of a hill, across a small bridge spanning a mossy waterfall. Harvesting was a few weeks ago, so the farm is dormant at the moment, but the scope of the operation is still impressive. Owners Hildi Gerhart and Avery Edmunds handle every aspect of farming on two licensed 10,000 square foot parcels of land, and the only place they can save on operating costs is in labor, so they do it all themselves, from seed to harvest, trimming and curing.

Gerhart and Edmunds are somewhat philosophical when it comes to dealing with regulations, and say they’ve been fortunate in their dealings with county and state supervisors. “They’re doing what is paramount to a nearly impossible task,” says Edmunds. “Trying to regulate an existing multi-billion dollar unregulated industry that’s occurring on this beautiful natural land is such a huge job.”

The red tape involved in reporting to the various agencies overseeing legal cannabis can be overwhelming, but Gerhart says that it’s not necessarily a bad thing: “I report to the water board in four different ways, depending on which water source I’m using and for what. So I’m making logs, I take pictures of all these meters — and then I have all this information that makes me a better cultivator.”

Gerhart and Edmunds insist they are keeping up with the hardships they face as small farmers. “For us, farming is inherently an act of faith,” Edmunds says. “The more that we can keep our margins slim allows us to pay attention, to take action, to change.” They are not depressed, they say — in fact, they’re optimistic in the face of the crisis facing small cannabis farmers. “If we know that we’re trying the best we can, it takes a lot of the fear out of it, and hopefully some of the ego,” Gerhart says. “If we put our best foot forward and it doesn’t work out, it wasn’t because of us.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 11

californiaopolis
2d ago

The problem with California cannabis is they are over regulating the legal operations forcing many to go illegal. And the ones that do it illegal ruin and destroy the environment, properties, employees. It’s just too easy for california to drop the hammer on illegal businesses trying to run a fair business. They rarely go after the illegal operations.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Convoy Organizer Who Promised to Choke D.C. Like a ‘Boa Constrictor’ Departs With Single Truck

Click here to read the full article. American truckers have taken the cue from their Canadian counterparts and are plotting to descend on Washington, D.C., to protest Covid-19 mandates. The threat of a convoy convergence mucking up the gears of the nation’s capital even prompted the Pentagon on Tuesday to authorize the deployment of 700 National Guard troops, who will be unarmed, and 50 tactical vehicles. The question now is what exactly they’re going to have to respond to over the course of their deployment, which is slated to last for two weeks or so. Truckers in Canada occupied downtown Ottawa...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

‘Extreme Fear Mongering’: Greg Abbott’s Push to Investigate Families Is Only the Latest in the GOP’s Anti-Trans Blitz

Click here to read the full article. Trans rights are under assault in America, and nowhere is the state-sponsored persecution more alarming than in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are teaming up for what appears to be an effort to force families with trans youth to move out of the state. Abbott in a letter on Tuesday directed state agencies to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for trans children, citing an opinion Paxton issued days earlier holding that such care “can legally constitute child abuse under several provisions” of Texas law. Abbott’s letter, addressed to the state’s...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Toro y Moi and Friends Speed Around San Francisco in ‘The Loop’

Click here to read the full article. Toro y Moi, the musical project of songwriter and producer Chaz Bear, has released “The Loop,” the third single from the Bay Area-musician’s upcoming album, Mahal, out April 29 via Dead Oceans. The lighthearted video accompanying the song, directed by Brendan Nakahara, pays homage to Bear’s adopted hometown, displaying ample footage of San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate and Bay Bridges interspersed with clips of the musician and a group of friends skateboarding, riding in GoCars and grabbing dinner at Oakland hotspot FOB Kitchen. Over an ambling, velvety beat that evokes the easygoing acid-jazz grooves of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The 16 Tequila Brands We’re Drinking Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Sure, tequila shots are fun at parties (and maybe gives you some liquid courage before stepping onto that karaoke stage), but artists rapping about “shots of Patrón” have really given tequila an undeservedly bad (and, ahem, cheap) rep. These days, some of the best tequilas in the world are actually more comparable to a fine bourbon or robust glass of wine than jello shots and beer pong. Patrón, one of most well-known tequila...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Santa Rosa, CA
Industry
Mendocino County, CA
Business
State
California State
Mendocino County, CA
Government
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
Mendocino County, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
County
Mendocino County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
Rolling Stone

Sigur Ros Are Working on a New Album and Getting Ready to Tour the World

Click here to read the full article. Sigur Rós will hit the road this summer for their first world tour in nearly five years, with shows currently slated for the United States, Canada and Mexico. The influential Icelandic band also announced that they’ve returned to the studio to record a new full-length album — and both the album and tour will feature the Kjartan Sveinsson, who recently rejoined Sigur Rós after leaving the group nearly a decade ago. The post-rock outfit promises to debut some new material during the upcoming tour, which kicks off April 30 at Festival Vaivén in Morelos,...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When the MAGA Movement Comes for Your School

Click here to read the full article. COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Michael Phillips is a professor, a 15-year veteran of Collin College in Texas, and the area’s preeminent historian of racial politics and right-wing extremism. At the end of the school year, he’ll also be out of a job. Phillips says he was summoned to a series of meetings with college administrators in January and February where he was informed his contract would not be renewed. Phillips says his termination was ideologically motivated, punishment for repeatedly advancing political views that fell outside the bounds of what management of the public college...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Rolling Stone

Goose Venture Deep Into the Desert in the New Video for ‘Dripfield’

Click here to read the full article. Goose, the buzzing Connecticut jam band, have released a new song, “Dripfield,” the title-track from their next album, set to arrive June 24. “Dripfield” is a boundless track, anchored by a deep rumble of bass and percussion and topped off with a starry-eyed mix of guitar lines and synths. The track arrives with a music video from Dylan Hahn that matches that expansive sound as Goose explore the outer reaches of the Mojave Desert. (The video serves as a companion piece to Goose’s video for “Borne,” which Hahn also directed.) Guitarist/vocalist Rick Mitarotonda said of...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Guide to Meditation: 10 Products You Need to Practice in Comfort

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. From the Beatles to Rick Rubin, there’s no shortage of wellness-minded musicians who extol the benefits of meditation. Some even go so far as to guide listeners through the practice of finding peak zen and awareness. Lizzo’s led a flute-powered session on Instagram; Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA (a.k.a. Bobby Digital, Prince Rakeem, the Abbot, etc.) teamed with tea brand TAZO for his meditative EP, Guided Explorations; and artists including Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding,...
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Deangelo
Person
Gavin Newsom
Rolling Stone

Eco-Friendly Home Hacks: 10 New Ways to Go Green in Your Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Climate change is happening, folks, and while I don’t expect my reusable cloth napkins are going to stop the ecological threat in its tracks, making small changes to keep my household and lifestyle as green as possible definitely helps. If you, like me, are occasionally jolted awake at 3 a.m. by The Day After Tomorrow nightmares, we have some recommendations for ways to go green in your kitchen. And it’s easier than...
ENVIRONMENT
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These 8 Gadgets Can Make Your Home More Eco-Friendly

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Being environmentally conscious has become a trendy topic in the past few years, but digging into the statistics shows this shouldn’t be a superficial aspiration. A 2020 study published in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics estimates that the United States wastes up to 40% of our food supply. In 2008, MIT found that the typical U.S. resident has a carbon footprint of 20 metric tons, which is five times higher than the...
HOME & GARDEN
Rolling Stone

Chris Rock Plots First Stand-Up Tour in Five Years

Click here to read the full article. After a five-year break, Chris Rock is making his return to the live comedy circuit with the Ego Death world tour. The trek — which will begin with a 38-date North American leg — marks Rock’s first run since his Total Blackout stand-up tour in 2017 and 2018 (at the time, that was his first tour in nearly a decade). The Ego Death tour will begin April 2 with two shows at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The current slate of dates includes stops in Las Vegas, Indianapolis,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Eddie Vedder Taps Duff McKagan for Cover of the Pretenders’ ‘Precious’

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Vedder resumed his Earthling tour Monday, Feb. 22, at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, Washington after a Covid outbreak caused the band to postpone a couple of California gigs. The show featured covers of Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top,” the Sex Pistols’ “God Save the Queen,” the Who’s “I’m One,” George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity,” and Bob Dylan’s “All Along The Watchtower,” in addition to Pearl Jam classics like “Porch,” “Wishlist,” “Corduroy, and “Dirty Frank” and several tracks from Vedder’s new solo LP Earthling. There were also some special guests on-hand: Vedder...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Cultivation#Cannabis Cup#Navy
Rolling Stone

Crypto Futurism and Pop Culture Converged at Rolling Stone Live: Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. You might have blinked and missed multi-disciplinary artist Domino among the throngs of party-goers at Rolling Stone’s pre-Super Bowl party. As hundreds of Los Angeles’ most influential traipsed between the event’s star-studded performances, roped-off areas, and red carpets, digital-art darling Domino could be found surveying the non-fungible art adorning the walls of presenting sponsor Coinbase’s, well, base. Sure, iann dior may have been ascending the outdoor stage 100 feet away, but here was a room exhibiting some of the most exciting contributions to the NFT landscape…including Domino’s own. The allegiance between Rolling Stone and Coinbase served as further evidence...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

The Amazing Johnathan, Celebrated Comic-Magician and Las Vegas Stalwart, Dead at 63

Click here to read the full article. The Amazing Johnathan, the magician and comedian who was a longtime fixture on late-night television and the Las Vegas strip, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He was 63.  An exact cause of death was not immediately given, though Johnathan — born Johnathan Edward Szeles — had previously revealed he had been diagnosed with a heart condition. Szeles’ wife, the performer Anastasia Synn, confirmed her husband’s death, telling the Review-Journal he died in his sleep Tuesday night. “The last thing I said to him was, ‘I love you, honey, I’ll be with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Congressional Candidate Apologizes for Drunkenly Berating Tween Girls at Slumber Party, Throwing Up in Hamper

Click here to read the full article. We live in divisive times. Americans are split on whether the climate crisis is real, whether everyone should have access to affordable health care, and whether the wealthy should pay their fair share in taxes. The pandemic demonstrated that Americans can’t even agree on whether it’s worth trying to prevent hundreds of thousands of death from an infectious disease. The last few days have proved they can’t even agree on an adversarial authoritarian superpower invading an allied democracy is a bad thing. There is, however, one thing on which all Americans can agree: Attending a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rolling Stone

BTS Announce Four-Night Las Vegas Stadium Residency

Click here to read the full article. BTS Army won’t need permission to dance when they attend the K-Pop boy band’s four-night residency in Las Vegas this April. On Tuesday, the group announced that it will perform at Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 as they join the long list of A-list stars to host residencies in Sin City. Fans are now able to register for tickets, and those who can’t get tickets for the in-person shows will also be able to attend watch parties at the MGM Grand Garden Arena or stream the concert from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Rolling Stone

A ‘Clear and Convincing’ Danger: Judge Orders Oath Keeper Leader Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Stewart Rhodes — the founder of the Oath Keepers — will be jailed until he faces trial on charges he plotted a “seditious conspiracy” to block the peaceful transfer of power and keep president Biden out of the White House by force.  Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee on the D.C. District Court, passed down the ruling Friday afternoon, denying a plan proposed by Rhodes’ legal team that would have let the militia leader live with a cousin in California.  Mehta characterized Rhodes as “extremely sophisticated,” and likely able to undermine any conditions of a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Tests Positive for Covid, Postpones Las Vegas Show

Click here to read the full article. Less than 48 hours after Justin Bieber finally embarked on his pandemic-delayed Justice World Tour, the singer has postponed Sunday’s show (and perhaps more) after testing positive to Covid-19. Bieber was scheduled to perform Feb. 20 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, but ticket holders were informed Saturday afternoon that the show would be postponed until June 28, 2022 due to an outbreak in the Bieber touring unit. “Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” the tour promoter said in a statement...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

BTS Set for String of Shows in Vegas: Here’s Where to Find BTS Tickets Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. BTS have been confirmed for another strings of dates in the U.S., with the group bringing their “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” tour to Las Vegas this April. The global superstars will perform at Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16, with tickets going on sale beginning March 3. It won’t been easy getting tickets to “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” though. Fans weren’t impressed by the rollout for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

The Best Grateful Dead Merch for Deadheads and Collectors Alike

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. 2020 marked the 25th anniversary of Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia‘s death — and while tailgating and trading at Shakedown Streets may not be an option right now, there are other ways for Deadheads to pay tribute to the psychedelic rock guru. Garcia passed away August 9, 1995, shortly after his 53rd birthday, from a heart attack while under treatment at a residential rehabilitation clinic in Marin County, Calif. Born Jerome John Garcia on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy