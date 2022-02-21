How long is Horizon Forbidden West? Mission lists, and no new game plus

Now or Never, the sequel to the popular board game Near and Far, has been announced by Red Raven Games. The new asymmetrical board game is the third in the Arzium Storybook Series by Ryan Laukat and Red Raven Games and takes place hundreds of years after Near and Far. In Now or Never, players will attempt to rebuild their ancestral home after a twenty-year exile due to strange monsters emerging from a crystal meteorite that crashed nearby. Now or Never combines economics gameplay with exploration, as players build up their section of the village to gain resources and coins. Those coins can be spent on specialists that can help the character in different ways, or on building up the village that in turn generates more resources for the players. Each of the four characters in the game have different abilities, and spend their turn exploring the map, fighting monsters, and trying to rescue villagers and return them to their village. You can check out an extended trailer and explanation about the game in the video below:

