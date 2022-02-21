ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ABC12's new owner appears on CBS Sunday Morning

By Ryan Jeltema
abc12.com
 2 days ago

Four years ago, comedian and media mogul Byron Allen became the first Black American to own a 24-hour mainstream cable news network when he purchased The Weather Channel for $310 million – in cash. Now, Allen is preparing a bid to buy the Denver Broncos, which – if successful – would...

www.abc12.com

Primetimer

Brian Williams reportedly turning down CBS Evening News' anchor job makes sense since nightly news programs are no longer influential

"Putting aside the current standing of CBS News — and any internal drama possibly at play — the idea that anyone would turn down a network news anchor spot would be laughable not so long ago," says Colby Hall, in reaction to a report by CNN's Oliver Darcy that CBS offered its network news anchor job to the former NBC Nightly News anchor. "But it’s clear that Brian Williams does not want to become the next Jeff Glor. Oh, you don’t know that name? He was the one-time CBS Evening News host that was replaced by O’Donnell. He now continues to live in relative anonymity despite an impressive career, journalistic bona fides, and holding such a prestigious position. And that’s precisely the issue: the straight reporting of the big three nightly news programs wields just a fraction of the influence boasted by the partisan opinion pumped out by the big three cable news networks — including MSNBC, which Williams just left. Yes, the network evening news anchors still draw considerably more viewers than Tucker Carlson or Rachel Maddow. But if an elected official wants to make 'news,' speak directly to a similar-minded constituency, or get noticed by the press, their first choice is cable, not network news." Hall adds: "Think about the last time a network news show created content shook the nation. It was likely Lester Holt’s interview with former President Donald Trump that revealed why he fired FBI director James Comey. That was more than four years ago. Network news is in a pretty significant slump."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘CBS Mornings’ Co-Anchor Gayle King Signs New Deal With CBS News

Gayle King has signed a new deal with CBS News, after speculation about her future with the pending expiration of her contract. She’ll continue to co-host CBS Mornings, and told listeners on her SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House, “I officially signed on the dotted line. So I will be with CBS a little longer.” There had been some speculation about her future, but CNN reported last week that she had decided to stay at the network. On her show, she also addressed some of the speculation about her future, including that she wanted to be in California and that she has been...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Bob Beckel, former co-host of 'The Five,' dead at 73

Bob Beckel, a Democratic strategist and former co-host of "The Five," has died at age 73. Beckel first joined Fox News in 2000 as a contributor providing political analysis and rejoined the network in 2011 as one of the original hosts of "The Five." Columnist Cal Thomas posted on Facebook...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Brian Williams reportedly rejected an offer to anchor the CBS Evening News

Brian Williams reportedly turned down the opportunity to anchor the CBS Evening News after his recent departure from NBC. Williams left MSNBC last year after nearly three decades at NBC News, and CNN now reports that CBS News President Neeraj Khemlani made at least two attempts to recruit him to the network to anchor the CBS Evening News. But Williams reportedly rebuffed the offer and isn't interested in the gig.
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

MSNBC reveals Brian Williams' replacement

MSNBC has officially selected a new 11 p.m. host after Brian Williams' departure from the network. MSNBC President Rashida Jones confirmed in an internal memo on Thursday that Stephanie Ruhle will be the new host of The 11th Hour, the show formerly anchored by Williams, per Mediaite. Ruhle currently anchors Stephanie Ruhle Reports at 9 a.m. ET, and has been with MSNBC since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fox News Host Dan Bongino Permanently Banned by YouTube

Dan Bongino, the right-wing commentator and Fox News host, was permanently banned by YouTube for trying to bypass the platform’s suspension of one of his accounts over a violation of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy. Bongino’s two YouTube channels, including his main channel that most recently had about 882,000 subscribers, have been removed from the platform. In addition, he is barred from establishing any YouTube channels in the future. “We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account,” a YouTube rep said in a...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES
Fox News

Rachel Maddow’s extended break continues to hurt MSNBC as fill-in Alex Wagner sheds 21% of pre-hiatus viewers

Rachel Maddow’s extended hiatus is haunting MSNBC as replacement hosts have failed to keep her audience. MSNBC has continued to brand its 9 p.m. hour as "The Rachel Maddow Show," but with a series of rotating hosts, instead of Maddow herself, following the network’s biggest star stepping away from the network until April to work on other projects.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

MSNBC bringing back Alex Wagner

Wagner, who hosted MSNBC's Now with Alex Wagner between 2011 and 2015, is returning to the cable news network as a senior political analyst and substitute anchor. Since leaving MSNBC, Wagner has worked on Showtime's The Circus and CBS This Morning.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Gayle King And Vlad Duthiers Test Positive For Covid; King Does ‘CBS Mornings’ From Mobile Van

Gayle King and Vlad Duthiers tested positive for Covid, forcing CBS Mornings to take a series of steps as a precaution. At 7:30 AM, co-anchor Tony Dokoupil went to King, who was appearing from inside a van outside the studio. “I never expected to be sitting in a van,” she said. “I came, ready to go to work. There was an exposure. I have had a test, and now we are waiting for the results of my test. So rather than take a chance and hurt anyone else, or somebody else would be affected, I am down in my van. Rather than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Jim Angle, Early Fox News Channel Reporter, Dies at 75

Click here to read the full article. Jim Angle, one of the first reporters to work for Fox News Channel, died Feb. 9 in Arlington, Va., the network reported on Friday. He was 75. “Jim was a Fox News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “He was a central figure to establishing our Washington bureau in 1996 and was beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed, and...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Firefighter Drama From SEAL Team Star Max Thieriot Gets CBS Pilot Order

SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot is coming back to CBS… well, behind the camera, anyway. The network has ordered a pilot for Cal Fire, a firefighter drama co-written and executive-produced by Thieriot, TVLine has learned. The story centers on young convict Bode Donovan, who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence. The program brings him back to his hometown in Northern California, “where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region,” per the official description. Thieriot co-wrote the story along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (Grey’s Anatomy, Madam...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Major News Anchor Leaving Her Show After More Than a Decade

A major news anchor in Australia is leaving her show after over a decade. Leigh Sales is leaving the Australian Broadcasting Company's flagship nightly show 7.30, with her last episode set to air in late June. She will remain at ABC though and plans to lead the broadcaster's coverage of Australia's federal elections in May.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'CBS Mornings' Fans Can't Stop Talking About What Tony Dokoupil's Wife Did on Instagram

There are no limits to the love Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur have for one another. So much so that both of them got their own bouquet of flowers to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It all began on February 13 when Katy stepped out of their Brooklyn home with the couple’s 2-year-old son, Teddy. (Tony and Katy also share a 9-month-old daughter named Eloise.) According to the CBS Mornings coanchor, he had a hunch that the MSNBC reporter was up to something but didn’t know what. Ultimately, he was caught off-guard when Katy returned with two bunches of flowers and handed one to him. Luckily, Tony caught the heartwarming moment on video and shared it with fans on Instagram.
INTERNET
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay news anchor Kelly Ring to retire after more than 30 years at WTVT

Kelly Ring, the award-winning co-anchor of Fox 13′s evening news, announced during the station’s 6 p.m. newscast that she is retiring after 37 years at the station. Ring first joined WTVT-Ch. 13 in 1985, when the station was a CBS affiliate. She went on to spend 21 years as co-anchor alongside John Wilson, who retired in 2014. Wilson was replaced by his son Mark Wilson, who is now co-anchor with Ring at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
TAMPA, FL

