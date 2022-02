Kelly Clarkson opened her Wednesday (Feb. 16) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with her take on Marshmello and Bastille‘s 2018 collab “Happier.”. “Then only for a minute/ I want to change my mind/ ‘Cause this just don’t feel right to me/ I wanna raise your spirits/ I want to see you smile but/ Know that means I’ll have to leave/ Lately, I’ve been, I’ve been thinking/ I want you to be happier, I want you to be happier,” she belted out with help from her backing band Y’All.

