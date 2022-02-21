Girls Basketball playoffs: Regional Quarterfinals

On Monday night, the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team defeated the Rolla Bulldogs in Phelps County, 58-36. The Bulldogs came into the matchup with a 20-5 overall record and were 8-1 in the Ozark Conference. The Lady ‘Jackets jumped on top of the Bulldogs from the beginning, turning a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 28-22 lead at halftime. Lebanon (20-5 overall, 8-1 Ozark Conference) jumped out to a 9-2 run to start the second half with baskets from Jocee Pettyjohn, Kori Cromer, Destiny Zimdars, and Raegan McCowan. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

