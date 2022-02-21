ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Journalists’ group ‘dismayed’ by treatment at Beijing Winter Olympics

By grabbed, dragged away by security officials
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuHoX_0eKgXbZ100
A security staff member stands guard next to the main media centre for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Reporting conditions for journalists covering the Beijing Winter Olympics fell short of international standards despite assurances from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCCC) of China has said.

The club said it was “dismayed” that at a time when global attention was trained on China more than ever the government and Olympic officials still failed to uphold their own rules on accredited foreign media. Instead “government interference occurred regularly during the Games”, both inside and outside venues, when journalists tried to interview athletes and local residents.

The FCCC also highlighted significant online trolling and abuse of journalists who had covered Olympic events and related stories. “In some cases these attacks were fuelled by Chinese state media accounts and Chinese diplomats,” it said, describing an observed aspect of state-backed online harassment and propaganda campaigns.

The FCCC statement listed a number of claims of intimidation, obstruction and harassment, including some that the IOC – widely criticised for granting the Games to a government accused of crimes against humanity – had dismissed as “isolated incidents”.

“After an Olympic ski event, a foreign reporter was prevented by a Beijing Olympic official from interviewing a Hong Kong athlete in the Games’ mixed zone, a space supposedly governed by international Olympic rules,” the statement said. “Most visibly, a reporter with the Dutch national broadcaster NOS was hauled off camera during a live TV broadcast by plainclothes security men, despite the fact that he had been standing in a spot police directed him to only minutes earlier.”

During the opening ceremony, the NOS’s Sjoerd den Daas was reporting live from outside the Olympic “bubble” in Beijing when he was grabbed and dragged away by security officials.

“Unfortunately, this is increasingly the daily reality for journalists in China,” the Dutch outlet later tweeted, adding that Den Daas “is fine and could fortunately finish his story a few minutes later”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W5mmn_0eKgXbZ100
Chinese official drags Dutch reporter away during live Olympics report – video

The IOC said it was an “isolated” event that would not affect foreign media reporting at the Games, but the FCCC said foreign reporters were frequently tailed or manhandled by security or officials while trying to report from outside Games venues.

A France 24 correspondent said they were assigned a “guide” while reporting from outside the bubble, who reported back if their interviews “deviated” from the official narrative.

The FCCC said it was disappointed that China had tightened conditions for the press, “contrary to the Olympic spirit”.

It added: “The FCCC urges the Chinese authorities to uphold their own stated rules on accredited foreign press in China: namely, to allow journalists to book and conduct their own interviews without threat of state interference and to report freely in public areas. Unfortunately, neither rule was enforced at a time when global attention was trained on China more than ever.”

Press freedom in China has been worsening in recent years, with increasing reports of harassment – online and in person – as well as government-led difficulties. Ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the FCCC had accused officials of “continuously stymying” media attempts to cover the preparations and lead up.

The Beijing organising committee denied the accusations and said it had “never recognised” the FCCC, but said it “guaranteed the freedom of reporting” by international media on the Games in accordance with “relevant Chinese policies”. The promise was on the proviso journalists abided by “relevant Chinese laws, regulations and anti-epidemic policies”.

Comments / 25

ray
2d ago

We will have that happening in this country with dementia Joe and his administration. They are destroying this country every single day.

Reply(6)
16
Degameth1G
1d ago

Send all the democrats to China, thought they loved oppression? oh, they love it when they are the ones in control not so much when they are not.

Reply(2)
8
4spdgirl
2d ago

Sometime it is more important to stand for something than fold! Should have boycott the Olympics.

Reply(2)
14
Related
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Houston Chronicle

What Eileen Gu told her friends about picking China

Before she became a global sensation and geopolitical lightning rod, Eileen Gu was a girl who liked to run through the streets of San Francisco. “She was an amazing cross-country runner,” said Carin Marrs, who coached Gu in cross-country and track at University High School. “It was an outlet for her.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Winter Olympics#Fccc#Chinese#Ioc#Dutch#Nos
AOL Corp

Eileen Gu and the repercussions of renouncing U.S. citizenship

ZHANGJIAKOU, China —Eileen Gu, the American-born skier who now competes for China, spent much of her recent gold medal news conference sidestepping questions about her citizenship. Gu is the most prominent of a number of Olympic athletes in Beijing, including skaters and hockey players, who were raised in America...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Eileen Gu's Instagram comment causes fury in China

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Viewers who tuned in to the English-language version of CNN on Chinese television one night shortly after the Olympic Opening Ceremony would have seen Jake Tapper excoriating China for its human rights violations and authoritarian rule. When Tapper mentioned Chinese president Xi Jinping, the screen was suddenly replaced with color bars and the message “No Signal Please Stand By.” The signal resumed moments later, as Tapper was wrapping up his remarks.
CHINA
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
Time

China Warned Against Treating Eileen Gu Like a Patriot

China should avoid portraying Eileen Gu as a patriot because even though the U.S.-born phenom is skiing for the Chinese team now, it’s uncertain what nationality she will choose in the future, warned the outspoken former editor of China’s Global Times newspaper. Publicity about Gu’s performance at the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Red alerts put on travel to Mexico from the US

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put Mexico on its highest travel advisory list.The American nation is now classified as a “Level 4” destination, meaning “very high risk” from Covid infections. If people do have to travel they should be “up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines”, according to CDC advice.Mexico is one of dozens of other destinations that are now a very high travel risk due to coronavirus. The travel advice map is predominantly red, with more than 120 countries with “high risk”  warnings. Red countries include those with more than 500 Covid cases per 100,000 people over...
TRAVEL
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

160K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy