Argument between homeowner, protesters sparked Portland shooting, police say

By Tim Steele, Nexstar Media Wire, Jennifer Dowling
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A shooting that left one woman dead and five others wounded Saturday night in a Portland, Oregon, park was described as a “very complicated, very intricate” investigation by police Sunday.

Lt. Nathan Sheppard confirmed the Normandale Park shooting began as a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters. Protesters had gathered at the park demanding justice for Amir Locke, Daunte Wright and Patrick Kimmons – all Black men shot and killed by police.

Sheppard did not say who was shot – the protesters, the homeowner, or both – and he also said it would be “irresponsible” at this stage of the investigation to publicly release any information about arrests.

Asked if there was any ongoing danger to the public, Sheppard demurred.

1 killed, 5 hurt in shooting during Portland protest of Amir Locke’s death

“There are a lot of guns in our city, you know, and there are a lot of responsible gun owners. And there are also people who aren’t as responsible,” he said. “So can I definitively say there is no danger? No. We are people of free will.”

In addition to the woman killed in the shooting, two men and three other women were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police said most people fled the area without talking to police, complicating their investigation. They asked anyone with information to contact the department.

    Protesters interrupted a Portland police press conference Sunday morning. (KOIN)
    Protesters interrupted a Portland police press conference Sunday morning. (KOIN)
Another press conference on the Portland shooting was interrupted by protesters Sunday morning. At that press conference, Sheppard spoke for two minutes before protesters derailed the event and took control of the platform.

Protesters followed Sheppard as he walked to a car and drove away.

