Toledo, OH

Our Towns Calendar: 2/21

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

Fremont

Birchard Public Library programs , 423 Croghan St.; Standalone Storytime with Miss Jessica, Tuesdays, 9:30, 10, 10:30, and 11 a.m. Registration is required for this new series of 20-minute storytimes designed for families that aren’t able to join large groups, have sensory concerns, or just need more individual attention. Each session is limited to one family. Computer Basics, 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, improve your computer skills at this class for beginners. Experience the Magic of Reading-Winter Reading Challenge, now through March 13. Eight weeks of magical reading fun for all ages, pre-school to adult. Track your progress and sign up for programs using the Beanstack app. Register, 419-334-7101 or birchard.lib.oh.us .

Gibsonburg

Birchard Public Library Gibsonburg , 100 N. Webster St. Information: 419-637-2173. Magic in the Kitchen Kits, Thursday. Kids can try science experiments in their own kitchen. A different experiment each week. Pick up a kit while supplies last. Register, birchard.lib.oh.us .

Holland

The Gathering of Quilters , Holland Free Methodist Church, 6605 Angola Rd.; 7 p.m. with doors open at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month September through May. Dues are $25 per year and guest $5 per month. Information: gatheringofquilters.org .

Michigan

Maumee Street Acoustic Music Jam at First Presbyterian Church , 156 E. Maumee St., Adrian, 6 p.m. the second Saturday of each month. Use east side entrance to church and an elevator is available. For more information, contact the church at 517-265-2168 or Jack or Marilyn at 517-607-8085 or 517-270-2870.

Lenawee County Historical Society , 110 E. Church St., Adrian, 2 p.m. Saturday, Frazier Auditorium at the museum. “Near as I Remember,” Reflections of a Veteran of the American Civil War. Robert Stone has been a Civil War reenactor for well over 25 years. Through this experience he has developed a deep, firsthand understanding of the life of the soldier during those tumultuous and trying time.

Monroe Senior Citizens Center , 15275 S. Dixie Hwy., Monroe. Information: 734-241-0404. Bingo is Back! Tuesday afternoons. Card sales at 1 p.m. and Bingo at 1:15 p.m. Monroe Center Book Club, 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Still Life by Louise Penny.

Northwood

The Maumee Bay Country Quilters’ Guild will be holding its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Meetings are held at the Northwood Church of God, 3375 Curtice Rd. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.; the meeting begins at 6:45 p.m. Visitors & new members are welcome. Visitors fee is $10; yearly membership is $35.

Perrysburg

TOPICS Camera Club meeting at the Way Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave. 6 p.m. Wednesday. Visitors welcome. For details: For more information, visit TOPICSCameraClub.com .

Swanton

Oak Openings Preserve , 4139 Girdham Rd.6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday. Metroparks After Dark: Mountain Bike Trails. Meet at Beach Ridge Area parking lot. Oak Openings Preserve, Beach Ridge Area parking lot. No Reservations Required, Free. Come out and ride the trails after dark! This is for those who have all the proper handlebar lights, headlamps, and tail lights required for night mountain biking. Recommended ages are 16 and up. Please bring a riding buddy for safety and don’t ride alone. Information: 419-360-9179

Toledo

Toledo Museum of Art , 2445 Monroe St. Exhibition: Living Legacies: Art of the African American South, through May 1. A landmark exhibition organized by the Toledo Museum of Art will present the Museum’s acquisitions over the course of two years from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to documenting, preserving, and promoting the artistic production and cultural traditions of Black artist from the rural South.

Dialogue on Diversity: Blue-Stories from Toledo , at Mott Branch Library, 1085 Dorr St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Blue, an award winning opera featuring an all Black cast that tells the story of a Black family in Harlem in which the father experiences the tensions of being “a black man in blue.” Information: 419-259-5200.

Art Tatum Memorial Jazz Scholarship Concert , at University of Toledo Center for Performing Arts, 2801 W. Bancroft St., 7 p.m., Wednesday. This year’s Tatum concert will feature jazz pianist, Rick Roe of the jazz band, Aguanko. Roe was a first place winner of the Great American Jazz Piano Competition, was twice a semifinalist in Thelonius Monk International Jazz Piano Competition, and has been a featured performer in the Jacksonville (Florida) Jazz, Savannah (Georgia) Onstage International Arts, Montreaux/​Detroit Jazz, Birmingham Jazz, Lansing Jazz, Flint Jazz, and Hawaii Jazz (with Frank Morgan) Festivals. The Tatum scholarship program was established in 1992 by University of Toledo students and faculty. To contribute to this worthy scholarship fund, visit utfoundation.org/​give/​giveonline.aspx and enter “Tatum” in the Search Funds box.

Seed Swap 2022 at Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd., noon-3 p.m. Feb. 26. Join Toledo GROWS for seed swap 2022!

Most Blessed Sacrament Parish , Lenten Fish Fries, 4-7:30 p.m. or until sold out, March 4, 11, 18, 25, and April 1, 8, 4255 Bellevue Rd. Handicap accessible. Fries or bake potatoes, mac & cheese, salad, coleslaw, rolls, and dessert. Adults $12, Seniors $11, Children 6-12 $10, and age 5 and under free. Information: 419-472-2288 or www.blessedsacramenttoledo.com .

The LCRTA (Lucas Country Retired Teachers Association) will hold its next luncheon/​general membership meeting, March 17, at the Toledo Country Club, 3949 River Rd. Program: Dr. Robin Rayfield, executive director ORTA, will share updates about STRS and our COLA. Lunch costs: $26 per person. Reservations are due by March 10. Check should be made to LCRTA and sent to: Jeannine Petcoff, 15139 Todd Rd., Petersburg, MI 49270.

Support Groups

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous at Epworth United Methodist Church (Room 206), 4855 W. Central Ave., 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Bulimic or obsessed with food or weight? Our program offers help. Contact Joyce, 419-699-1007 or visit foodaddicts.org .

Prostate Cancer Support Group at Mercy Health St. Anne’s Hospital, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., third floor 6:30 p.m. every fourth Monday of each month. For more information contact, Roger, 419-346-2753 or Ernie, 419-344-9830.

PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones) support group for adults at Calvary (Room 103A), 1360 Conant St., Maumee, 7-8:30 p.m. in-person and online every week on Tuesday. Learn to have hope in living with an addicted loved one. Register at toledocalvary.org (find a group).

Toledo Area Ostomy Support Group , Westside Community Church, 6109 W. Bancroft St., 2-4 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month. Information: 419-291-4634.

GriefShare Support Group in Maumee, First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway St. 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 22. Information: 419-893-0223 or www.griefshare.org . The group will meet for the next 22 weeks on Tuesday of each month.

