ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Loose Women panellists pay tearful tribute to Jamal Edwards and his mother

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvF6l_0eKgX3pg00

The panellists of Loose Women have paid tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards and condolences to his mother, fellow panellist Brenda, following his sudden death aged 31.

The music entrepreneur gained fame after setting up the new music platform in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

His death was announced online on Sunday and later confirmed by his management.

During Monday’s instalment of Loose Women, the panel spoke of Brenda’s sadness at the way the death of her son was made public on social media.

Host Charlene White told viewers Brenda, a singer and presenter, felt the announcement had been “taken away from her” by people posting about the news online.

The panel became tearful as they watched clips of Edwards and shared memories of the times he appeared on the programme.

White said: “Any of you who regularly watch the show will know the love Brenda had for both Jamal and her daughter Tanisha was massive. Her heart was full of so much love for those children.

“So you know just how shocked Brenda is and just how hard it’s hit all of us who knew him and of course all of us who love Brenda.”

White said she and fellow panellist Judi Love had spent much of the night with their friend on Sunday after hearing the news.

Love added: “I don’t want to have to do this but we have to.

“It’s heartbreaking and all we can do is try and do the best we can to support Brenda and honour her amazing son in such a difficult time.

“We just wanted to be there for her yesterday.”

White also addressed the manner in which Edwards’ death had been announced, sharing a message from his mother with viewers.

She said: “Brenda gave a statement this morning which I will read some of, and the reason why I am going to read some of this is because the opportunity to share Brenda’s loss and the family’s loss – that was taken away from Brenda because of various people on social media who decided to tell Brenda’s story, and to tell Jamal’s story without consulting Brenda, which was not fair in any shape or form.”

Describing Edwards as a “powerhouse” who changed the UK music scene, White added: “But what people have to understand is there is work life and there is family life and there is home life – and it should have been Brenda who was able to choose when she wanted the world to know about her loss and that was taken away from her.”

Her statement said Edwards had died on Sunday morning following a “sudden illness” and that family and friends are “completely devastated”.

She added: “He was the centre of our world.”

The Loose Women panel ended the show by airing a clip of Brenda appearing on the show previously, singing the 1977 track The Greatest Love of All.

Edwards was a teenager when he launched the youth broadcasting and production film channel SBTV to upload clips he had recorded of his friends performing on the estate where he lived in Acton, west London.

By 2014, he had amassed an estimated fortune of around £8 million and worked with the likes of Jessie J, Emeli Sande and Sheeran.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust , a charity headed by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 he was awarded an MBE for his services to music.

A tweet from the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s Clarence House Twitter account said: “Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today. His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many.”

Former prime minister David Cameron , now chairman of the National Citizen Service’s Board of Patrons, tweeted: “My thoughts & prayers are with the family of Jamal Edwards MBE.

“He was a great friend to @NCS & a valued Patron, supporting & inspiring young people to be the best they could be, leading from the front & showing what’s possible with hard work & determination.

“Such a sad loss.”

Sir Richard Branson, who penned the foreword for Edwards’ 2013 book, Self Belief: The Vision, added: “So sad to hear about the passing of Jamal Edwards MBE.

“What a loss of a truly extraordinary young man who made a huge difference to so many people’s lives.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jamal Edwards’ cause of death disclosed by mum Brenda as she calls SBTV founder ‘the centre of our world’

Music industry entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died of a “sudden illness”, his mother Brenda has announced.The SBTV founder, who helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Jessie J and Dave, died on Sunday (20 February) aged 31.In a message shared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (21 February), his mother Brenda said that she and her family were “completely devastated” by Jamal’s death.“It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she said.“Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Edwards
Person
Charlene White
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Jessie J
Person
Judi Love
Person
David Cameron
Person
Richard Branson
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Wissam Al Mana Now?

There’s no denying that Janet Jackson is an intensely private person, so her opening up about not only her career but also her personal life on the documentary series simply entitled ‘Janet Jackson’ is truly a wonder. After all, it features both unseen footage and exclusive interviews to help her give the world an insight into who she really is, particularly beyond the controversies and third-party media opinions. So now, since her marriages were also a significant subject of discussion here, let’s find out everything there is to know about her third husband and that union, shall we?
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Claims Late Brother Michael Jackson Would Call Her ‘Pig’ and ‘Cow’ Amid Body Image Issues: It ‘Would Hurt’

Dealing with the past. Janet Jackson addressed the major highs and lows throughout her life in Lifetime’s Janet — and that includes her weight struggles over the years. “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” Jackson, 55, shared in Part 2 of the new A&E documentary, which premiered on Saturday, January 29. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loose Women#British Royal Family#Sbtv
Hello Magazine

Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson shares heartbreaking fears for her grandsons in America in 2022

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson has shared her heartbreaking fears for her grandsons, acknowledging how "difficult" it is for young black men in America in 2022. The mother of singers Beyonce and Solange spoke to People about the conversations she had had with Daniel Smith Jr., her daughter Solange's only child, revealing she had told him that "if you are stopped by the police, to put your hands on the steering wheel" and "don't make sudden moves".
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Fans Shock: Royal Watchers Notice Strange Detail In Photos With Prince Charles From Engagement To Welcoming Sons Prince William, Harry

Prince Charles appears taller than Princess Diana in their photos when they have the same height. Princess Diana and Prince Charles have several photos over the years. However, some fans are baffled because they noticed a strange detail in their pictures over the years, from their engagement to the time they welcomed their sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

518K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy