Workers share pros and cons of 9-to-5 jobs, sparking a debate

Two workers are sharing their differing experiences of working jobs from 9am to 5pm, sparking a debate on today’s working conditions .

The discourse began when TikTok user @guacandr0ll shared their positive job experience. “I’m starting to think all the 9-5 office job hate was just y’all gatekeeping,” the text overlay read in the TikTok. “I love getting paid to dress in cute business casual outfits, drink iced coffee and just type all in a heated building and comfy chair.”

Then, one TikTok user posted a side by side comparison of another person sharing how they feel about working a 9 to 5 job. “I refuse to believe anyone enjoys working a 9-5,” TikTok user @jraexx10 said in the video. “I feel dead inside, like I lost all my happiness. I was not put on this earth to sit down and stare at a screen eight hours a day inside. Now I see why people lose their light because mine is slowly deteriorating.”

The comparison video, posted by user @allyallyk, received over 438,000 views on the app. They captioned the TikTok, “This is like my two personalities arguing #9to5 #millennial”.

The TikTok prompted others to share their personal experiences working a 9 to 5 job. Many people believed that a 9 to 5 job was draining. However, others felt grateful to be in a position where at least they’re employed.

“I am both people on any given day,” said one user.

“â€‹â€‹I come from a family of immigrants,” one user commented. “When I tell you I would rather be tired of working 9-5 instead of dealing with food delivery or waitressing…”

“A 9-5 office job sounds like stability and security to me as someone who has never had either,” said a TikToker.

“The idea of waking up, going to work, coming home to dinner and having like 4 hours before bed to split between me and my fam is nauseating,” a person commented.

According to a Microsoft Work Trend Report , the 9-to-5 office workday is disappearing. As the Covid-19 pandemic forced employees to work remotely, now 54 per cent of workers say they want to continue remote working even after the pandemic. In fact, working from home increased employee productivity by 47 per cent.

While the 9-to-5 TikTok trend offered differing opinions on the eight hour workday, no matter what type of job you have, it will always be met with obstacles and challenges.