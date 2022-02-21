ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bull chief Christian Horner labels Michael Masi decision ‘harsh’

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1co5I2_0eKgWwSj00

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has claimed the FIA’s decision to remove Michael Masi from his race director role was “harsh” and “not right”.

The FIA confirmed that Masi would stand down last week after months of criticism surrounding his role in the controversial end to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix .

Masi allowed a select number of cars to unlap themselves after Nicholas Latifi crashed, which manufactured the divisive final lap shootout between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen .

Speaking to TalkSport, Horner said: “It’s a difficult one. It’s the FIA’s business. I think it’s harsh. I think that he was in a very difficult position last year. We felt a lot of decisions went against us last year.”

“When you look at what he has in terms of resource, compared to what the teams have, it’s such a massive, massive difference.

“I think it’s good to hear they are bringing in things like VAR equivalent and they are bringing back one of the most experienced guys, Herbie Blash.

“I just think there was so much pressure put on the removal of Michael and that’s not right. That was my personal feeling.”

Mercedes denied reports that they had pushed for Masi to be removed, with Lewis Hamilton insisting last week that he will not take any grudges into the new season.

“I don’t hold any grudges with anybody,” Hamilton said. “I don’t think that’s ever a good thing to carry around with you, so I move forwards.

“I don’t dwell on the past. I feel fresh, I feel centred and fully focused. I don’t have anything holding me back this year. Not that I did last year, but I’m not letting that experience be one of those.”

