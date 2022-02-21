ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

67-year-old Wilfrido Sarmiento and 65-year-old Mila Sarmiento killed after a head-on crash on I-5 (Everett, WA)

By Susan Klien
 2 days ago
On Saturday, 67-year-old Wilfrido Sarmiento and 65-year-old Mila Sarmiento were killed while 22-year-old Caleb Wride suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 5.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at around 1 a.m. on the freeway’s southbound lanes. The early reports showed that 22-year-old Caleb Wride was driving his northbound vehicle in the southbound lanes when his vehicle crashed head-on into a Volkswagen Beetle driven by Wilfrido Sarmiento.

Wilfrido Sarmiento and his passenger Mila Sarmiento succumbed to their injuries at the scene. On arrival, emergency personnel transported Wride to Providence Hospital with unspecified injuries. Officers suspect that Wride was driving under the influence. He will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide once released from the hospital. No other details are available.

The crash remains under investigation.

February 21, 2022

Everett, WA
