Tiffany Haddish Brought Her Stylish A-Game During NBA All-Star Weekend

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Tiffany Haddish made a bunch of stylish appearances during NBA All Star Weekend. When the actress and comedian wasn’t taking selfies with Reverend Jesse Jackson, she was giving us much to talk about with her fun, chic outfits.

The Here Today actress struck a pose between two cars dressed in a vintage look, reminiscent of the 80’s. Haddish wore a $895 coat, $215 leggings, and $115 bralette by RVN. She partnered the look with a pair of cream colored Paris Texas slouch boots. The look was completed with a choppy blonde bob.

Issa look!

Haddish didn’t stop there. The funny gal pulled off a polar opposite look earlier in the weekend. She posed outside in a wine red Galvan London Atlanta jumpsuit and Andrea Wazen shoes.

Both looks were styled by Wayman and Micah and Ray Christopher was responsible for both hairstyles.

Haddish had a rough introduction to the New Year. After splitting with Common at the end of 2021, the actress was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police. Eventually addressing the claims, the Girl’s Trip actress joked that she wanted God to send her a good man, and instead he sent her 2 men in uniforms.

We’re happy to see Haddish out and about giving us great style moments. She looked amazing this weekend! What do you think? Sound off below.

DON’T MISS…

Tiffany Haddish Arrested After Allegedly Falling Asleep At The Wheel

Tiffany Haddish And Common Reportedly Call It Quits After A Year Of Dating

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Striped Stevie The Designer Dress

