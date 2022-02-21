Who is Oklahoma Basketball targeting in the 2023 class?

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team has been mired in a difficult stretch to say the least. After losing Saturday at Iowa State 75-54, the Sooners have dropped 10 of their past 12 games and fell to the “first four out” section of ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projection.

OU signed three in the 2022 class back in November. According to ESPN, OU signed a pair of top-100 players in point guard Milos Uzan and small forward Otega Oweh. Oklahoma also signed the top international prospect according to ESPN in Germany wing Benny Schröder.

Who are the Sooners after beyond 2022, though? Let’s take a look at some of OU’s 2023 targets.

6'10" C Baye Fall - Denver Prep Academy

Oklahoma offered one of the top players in the 2023 class on Jan. 24 when the Sooners extended an offer to Denver Prep Academy’s Baye Fall. The 6-foot-10 center is a five-star recruit according across all of the major recruiting services. On3 ranks Fall as the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, 247Sports ranks him No. 7, ESPN lists him No. 12 and Rivals rates Fall No. 13.

6'4" SG Parker Friedrichsen - Bixby High School

Parker Friedrichsen is an in-state kid out of Bixby High School. The 6-foot-4, 165 pound shooting guard is ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals and the nation’s No. 76 player. 247Sports ranks Friedrichsen as the country’s No. 92 player, the No. 20 shooting guard and as a three-star prospect. Oklahoma offered Friedrichsen last summer.

6'9" SF Trent Pierce - Union High School

Another in-state kid that picked up an Oklahoma offer last summer in August is Union High School’s Trent Pierce. The 6-foot-9, 180 pound small forward also holds offers from Minnesota, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts and Tulsa.

6'8" PF TJ Power - Worcester Academy

Oklahoma needs to continue adding talented bigs to its program. The Sooners could do that by eventually inking TJ Power out of the Worcester Academy in Shrewsbury, Mass. The 6-foot-8, 210 pound power forward is a top-50 player according to ESPN. Rivals ranks Power as the nation’s No. 65 recruit overall and 247Sports lists him as the No. 119 player nationally and the 16th-best power forward. The Sooners offered Power last summer in early July.

Tyrese Proctor - NBA Global Academy

Tyrese Proctor is an Australian point guard from Canberra that is part of the NBA Global Academy and that plays for New South Wales Metro. The 6-foot-4, 170 pound point guard earned an Oklahoma offer in December. He has a chance to be an elite talent both in college and beyond. Proctor also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Duke and Tennessee.

6'7" SF Asa Thomas - Lake Forest High School

Asa Thomas was another one of Porter Moser’s initial 2023 offers. The Lake Forest High School product in Illinois is a 6-foot-7, 185 pound small forward. According to Rivals, Thomas is a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 106 player. 247Sports ranks Thomas as the country’s fourth-best player from Illinois and the No. 46 small forward. Thomas also holds offers from DePaul, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Minnesota, Northwestern, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

6'8" SF David Tubek - New Jersey Scholars EYBL

David Tubek previously played at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz. He’s now joined New Jersey Scholars EYBL. The 6-foot-8, 210 pound small forward picked up an OU offer back in September. According to Rivals, he’s the nation’s No. 136 player in the 2023 class. Tubek also holds offers from Arizona State, Creighton, Kansas, Texas, West Virginia and Xavier.

