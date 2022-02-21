ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Who is Oklahoma Basketball targeting in the 2023 class?

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGtoJ_0eKgUwOJ00

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team has been mired in a difficult stretch to say the least. After losing Saturday at Iowa State 75-54, the Sooners have dropped 10 of their past 12 games and fell to the “first four out” section of ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projection.

OU signed three in the 2022 class back in November. According to ESPN, OU signed a pair of top-100 players in point guard Milos Uzan and small forward Otega Oweh. Oklahoma also signed the top international prospect according to ESPN in Germany wing Benny Schröder.

Who are the Sooners after beyond 2022, though? Let’s take a look at some of OU’s 2023 targets.

6'10" C Baye Fall - Denver Prep Academy

Oklahoma offered one of the top players in the 2023 class on Jan. 24 when the Sooners extended an offer to Denver Prep Academy’s Baye Fall. The 6-foot-10 center is a five-star recruit according across all of the major recruiting services. On3 ranks Fall as the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, 247Sports ranks him No. 7, ESPN lists him No. 12 and Rivals rates Fall No. 13.

6'4" SG Parker Friedrichsen - Bixby High School

Parker Friedrichsen is an in-state kid out of Bixby High School. The 6-foot-4, 165 pound shooting guard is ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals and the nation’s No. 76 player. 247Sports ranks Friedrichsen as the country’s No. 92 player, the No. 20 shooting guard and as a three-star prospect. Oklahoma offered Friedrichsen last summer.

6'9" SF Trent Pierce - Union High School

Another in-state kid that picked up an Oklahoma offer last summer in August is Union High School’s Trent Pierce. The 6-foot-9, 180 pound small forward also holds offers from Minnesota, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts and Tulsa.

6'8" PF TJ Power - Worcester Academy

Oklahoma needs to continue adding talented bigs to its program. The Sooners could do that by eventually inking TJ Power out of the Worcester Academy in Shrewsbury, Mass. The 6-foot-8, 210 pound power forward is a top-50 player according to ESPN. Rivals ranks Power as the nation’s No. 65 recruit overall and 247Sports lists him as the No. 119 player nationally and the 16th-best power forward. The Sooners offered Power last summer in early July.

Tyrese Proctor - NBA Global Academy

Tyrese Proctor is an Australian point guard from Canberra that is part of the NBA Global Academy and that plays for New South Wales Metro. The 6-foot-4, 170 pound point guard earned an Oklahoma offer in December. He has a chance to be an elite talent both in college and beyond. Proctor also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Duke and Tennessee.

6'7" SF Asa Thomas - Lake Forest High School

Asa Thomas was another one of Porter Moser’s initial 2023 offers. The Lake Forest High School product in Illinois is a 6-foot-7, 185 pound small forward. According to Rivals, Thomas is a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 106 player. 247Sports ranks Thomas as the country’s fourth-best player from Illinois and the No. 46 small forward. Thomas also holds offers from DePaul, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Minnesota, Northwestern, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

6'8" SF David Tubek - New Jersey Scholars EYBL

David Tubek previously played at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz. He’s now joined New Jersey Scholars EYBL. The 6-foot-8, 210 pound small forward picked up an OU offer back in September. According to Rivals, he’s the nation’s No. 136 player in the 2023 class. Tubek also holds offers from Arizona State, Creighton, Kansas, Texas, West Virginia and Xavier.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jocelyn Alo, Hope Trautwein snag weekly Big 12 awards

It was a great week for Oklahoma softball punctuated by Jocelyn Alo blasting five home runs in three games to tie Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA career record of 95 home runs. After recording back-to-back two homer games against McNeese State and Houston on Saturday, Alo sent the second pitch she saw on Sunday against Texas State out of the park for her record-tying 95th career home run. As a result, Alo was named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Alo also pulled down national player of the week honors as she was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I Player of the Week.Alo batted .600 on the weekend, registered 11 RBI, seven extra base hits and slugged 1.733 in Oklahoma’s five run-rule wins.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big 12 cornerback transfer lists LSU in his final 4

LSU has already overhauled its secondary with players from the transfer portal: Jarrick Bernard, Greg Brooks Jr., Mekhi Williams-Garner, and Joe Foucha. It seems as though Brian Kelly and his coaching staff aren’t done trying to nab talented defensive backs. Former West Virginia cornerback, Daryl Porter Jr. announced he...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma College Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU comes up short on the road against Kentucky

For a while on Wednesday night, it looked like the Tigers were heading for a season sweep of the Kentucky Wildcats. They led by eight at the half, but Kentucky surged in the second period, outscoring LSU by 13 in the final frame. Coach Will Wade’s squad had a chance at the end, narrowing the margin to four in the final minute, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats earned a 71-66 win at Rupp Arena.
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Athlon Sports ranks top CFB rosters for 2022 season

Athlon Sports recently ranked the top college football rosters for the 2022 season by referencing where each program finished in the last five recruiting rankings. Using 247Sports’ Team Composite rankings, Athlon was able to take an average of where each team has finished to determine its rankings of the most talented rosters for this coming season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porter Moser
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest NBA mock draft has a pair Alabama players selected

Much like the NFL, mock drafts for the NBA are updated almost daily. Also like football, Alabama is becoming increasingly represented on the mock draft scene. Early Wednesday morning, ESPN released its all-new NBA two-round mock draft (subscription required) and it featured a pair of Alabama players in freshman guard JD Davison and senior guard/forward Keon Ellis.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State basketball vs. Illinois: How to watch, listen, stream the game Thursday

The Ohio State basketball team needed overtime to get past a pesky Indiana team. Now, the Buckeyes face a much tougher opponent when they head to Champaign to face the Fighting Illini. With a win on the road, OSU could be just a game out of first place heading into the stretch run of the regular season. Here’s everything you need to know to see the Bucks battle Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This talented 2023 3-star safety excited about March visit

The recruiting grind never ends for a truly successful college football program and it is clear that Florida’s new head coach Billy Napier has received the memo. He and his army of staffers have been burning the midnight oil in their quest to land the biggest and best of the prep prospects, with a group from the 2023 class of recruits arriving in Gainesville the first weekend of March.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul University#University Of Canberra#Global Academy#Sooners#Espn#Bracketology#Prep Academy#Denver Prep Academy#Thebayefall21#Bixby High School
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida baseball beats North Florida to get back above .500

Florida Gators baseball will head into the second weekend of the season with a winning record after beating North Florida, 3-1, on Wednesday. Sophomore right-hander Brandon Sproat pitched five strong innings and got the win for the Gators. He struck out a career-high eight batters and worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth while allowing just one run. Blake Purnell came in for his second-straight day of relief work and Ryan Slater shut the door with a save that lasted 2 1/3 innings.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Marquette University
Country
Germany
Sports
University of Oklahoma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy