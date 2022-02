Hundreds of schools are closed and the army has been placed on standby as Britain prepares for what could be the worst storm in 30 years.The Met Office issued a rare red weather warning over wind conditions that may pose a danger to life during Storm Eunice.Gusts of up to 100mph, floods and power cuts are expected in the southwest of England and Wales during the morning, with the strongest winds in coastal areas, including the cities of Bristol, Swansea and Cardiff.The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO