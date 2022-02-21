Thomas Tuchel: Lille Have Nothing to Lose in Chelsea Clash

Thomas Tuchel has stated that LOSC Lille have nothing to lose as they go into the Champions League round of 16 clash against Chelsea as underdogs.

The Blues host the Ligue 1 side on Tuesday night as they look to retain their Champions League crown.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel discussed Lille's form and how they go into the match as underdogs.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

“Yes they do (struggle this season) but have a fantastic reason," Tuchel stated. "I think they had a great coach and fantastic players, they were very competitive when I was in Paris.

"You could feel this was a strong group, strong squad, very emotional club and difficult to play at in their stadium. The quality of the coach was exceptional and you could feel they have a chance to fight constantly for a place in the Champions League. Last season they became Champions, which was huge in France. From there they lost players and the coach so there’s a huge change.

"If the change is so big, there’s a possibility it takes some time for things to settle in. Now they lost another key player in Ikone. They are taking formation."

IMAGO / PA Images

The Chelsea head coach continued to discuss how the French side will still cause problems for the Blues and that they must avoid an upset.

"Still, we all know how physical the French football is, the offensive players are very fast and brave in one on one challenges. Always a threat on counter-attacks, very disciplined on the ball.

"They have the chance to play this game as underdogs, in a mentality with nothing to lose. They will take it from there. It is like always, we respect the game and the opponent.

"We will prepare our team like we always do and then hopefully find ourselves the best performance which we do normally in knockout and cup matches, play a competitive match tomorrow.”

